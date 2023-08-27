Australia vs Germany live stream: How to watch Basketball World Cup 2023 anywhere today

Two of the standout teams at the Basketball World Cup meet in Okinawa today, in a tie that will surely decide the outcome of the tournament's Group of Death. Germany didn't get out of their group four years ago but now shape up as potential titleists, while Australia, who just missed out on a medal last time out, have become giddy for Giddey. Below, we explain how to watch Australia vs Germany live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Like the eagle on their crest, Die Mannschaft are flying high and ready to feast. They hammered Japan in their opener, came close to beating USA a week ago and split a recent two-game series with Canada, proving that the bronze medal they snapped up at last year's EuroBasket was no fluke. Star man Dennis Schroder, who's been nursing an achilles problem, looked sharp, as did Moritz Wagner.

Similarly, early Group E leaders Australia are determined to at least return home with a medal. The Boomers missed out on silverware by the slimmest of margins in China before taking bronze in Tokyo, and their roster is one of the deepest in the competition.

Josh Giddey, the 20-year-old Aussie guard, more than made good on the hype, coming close to posting the first ever triple double in World Cup history on his tournament debut as the Aussies made mincemeat of Finland. At the other end of the spectrum, veterans Joe Ingles and Patty Mills are looking to put all of their vast experience to good use on what may well be their final ever international hurrah.

The Australia vs Germany live stream promises to serve up one of the standout games of the group phase. We’ll show you how to watch this FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free with a VPN today.

FREE Australia vs Germany live streams

Kayo Sports in Australia will have a free Australia vs Germany live stream.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home to catch that free basketball coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Australia vs Germany live streams around the world

How to watch Australia vs Germany live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in the U.S. can catch an Australia vs Germany live stream on ESPN Plus, which is showing a total of 86 Basketball World Cup games.

Six games (including three Team USA ties) will air on ESPN2, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is your best option for watching the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

How to watch Australia vs Germany live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Australia vs Germany on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs Germany live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Australia can watch Australia vs Germany live streams on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Kayo is a subscription service, however select games, including Australia vs Germany, are being shown free of charge. All you need to do is create an account – you don't even need to enter payment details.

If you're interested in subscribing, Kayo offers new users a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the draft. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three concurrent streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

How to watch Australia vs Germany live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., coverage of Australia vs Germany and the entire FIBA Basketball World Cup is exclusive to the dedicated basketball streaming service Courtside 1891.

The £27.99 Courtside 1891 Max World Cup Bundle will let you live stream every game. However, at £37.99, the Courtside 1891 Max Annual Pass doesn't cost much more and will also provide access to additional FIBA events, such as the Intercontinental Cup, Basketball Champions League, and Europe Cup.

