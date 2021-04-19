Audi A6 e-tron concept has digital headlights that can project video games on to a wall

Audi has revealed its all-electric A6 E-tron concept, a luxury sedan that will come packed with tech including the ability to project video games on to a wall. Yes, really.

The A6 E-tron, which was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 today, is built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis architecture that Audi is developing in collaboration with Porsche. And though a production version of the car isn’t likely to be available until later in 2022, its development is well under way; the car you see here shouldn't be miles away from the final version.

The A6 E-tron Concept boasts almost 435 miles of range and comes armed with a 100 kWh battery, which can be replenished from 5 to 80% in under 25 minutes as well as being able to accept fast 270kW charging.

Featuring a motor on each axle, with a combined power output of 469 bhp and 590lb ft of torque, the Audi A6 E-tron should be quick, too, with a 0-62 mph time of under 4 seconds. However, Audi also plans PPE-based models with a single motor mounted on the rear axle to keep energy efficiency and prices in check.

(Image credit: Audi)

The versatile PPE structure enables the battery pack to be distributed more efficiently across the chassis area, allowing for less intrusion into the passenger compartment. It’s therefore well suited to both high-riding SUVs — Porsche is using the platform for its all-electric Macan due next year — and lower-slung models.

The A6 E-tron’s hatchback design is 4.96 meters (195.2 inches) long, 1.96 meters (77.1 inches) wide and 1.44 meters (56.7 inches) high with a very low drag coefficient of 0.22 Cd. Size-wise it’s comparable to the Audi A7 Sportback.

(Image credit: Audi)

Standout cosmetic touches include digital matrix LED headlights, which have the party trick of being able to project images. Audi suggests that owners can park facing a wall during recharging and pass the time playing a video game using the technology, or watch a movie. Audi has even developed a game, which is playable via a smartphone, to show how the concept works.

Four more LED projectors are housed in the corners of the car to shine animated turn signals on the road. OLED technology in the taillights promises more electrical trickery and there are additional projectors that switch on when the doors are opened. These, suggest Audi, can be used to issue greetings to passengers or warnings to passing cyclists when the doors are opening.

(Image credit: Audi)

Striking 22-inch wheels and a light-reflective Heliosilver exterior finish round off the flamboyant exterior lines. In another nod towards being more energy efficient, the special paint is said to fend off a significant percentage of the thermal radiation in sunlight, which could mean occupants have less need to use the energy-sapping air conditioning.

Audi looks set to use the versatile PPE platform in a string of new vehicles, with the first production models arriving in the second half of next year. The German manufacturer also has ambitious plans to bring 20 wholly electric models to market by 2025, with the PPE architecture likely to be used in B, C and D-segment vehicles in the range.