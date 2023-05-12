Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream is a crucial game between two sides battling to secure European football for next season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream takes place Saturday, May 13.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (May 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere

Aston Villa’s remarkably unbeaten run under Unai Emery has come to an abrupt end after back-to-back defeats to Man Utd and Wolves. It’s the latter loss that really stings as the result has put Villa’s chance of securing European qualification for next season in doubt. Aston Villa currently sits in 8th position in the EPL table and a win over Tottenham is much needed to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to follow up a drab 1-0 win over London rival Crystal Palace with a slightly more convincing performance at Villa Park. Spurs have all but fallen out of contentions for a spot in next season’s Champions League. But still have the chance to finish in the top six, which should be considered a respectable achievement considering the off-the-pitch turmoil that has surrounded the club throughout the season.

These sides last met on New Year’s Day where second-half goals from Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz secured the three points for Aston Villa, the home side would certainly take more of the same again. However, Tottenham have a solid overall record against Villa, having won seven of their last ten Premier League encounters.

Interestingly, these two sides haven’t played out a draw in more than a decade. It was May 2012 the last time a match between Aston Villa and Tottenham ended in a stalemate. Hopefully, the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream will be another thrilling battle between two sides still with plenty left to play for.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

