Ubisoft just announced 4 new Assassin's Creed games set in Baghdad, Japan and beyond

Ubisoft revealed what we can expect from the Assassin's Creed franchise during the company's Ubisoft Forward 2022 live stream. Instead of one new game, we'll soon see at least four new entries in the now 15-year-old franchise — including one set in a location that fans have long requested.

Here are all the new Assassin's Creed games on the horizon.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

When we originally reported on Assassin's Creed Mirage, little information about the title was available. Thankfully, a brand-new CG trailer revealed more of what we can expect.

As rumors suggested, this game takes place in Ancient Baghdad, and features a young Basim, who appeared in some of the latest Assassin's Creed games, most notably, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. It takes place about 20 years before that title and sees Basim training to become a member of "The Hidden Ones," or the group that would eventually become the Brotherhood of Assassins. Basim's mentor is voiced by The Expanse star, Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive sometime in 2023. Ubisoft says this entry will return the series to its roots. We're not sure if that means Mirage will be smaller in scale or because it's set in the Middle East like the very first Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red

The most shocking (yet welcome) news is that Ubisoft will finally release an Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan. I say "finally" because this is a setting fans have demanded for years. We saw an extremely brief trailer featuring a shinobi who is presumably either a Hidden One, or perhaps in training to become a member of the order.

As I said in the Ubisoft Forward 2022 recap, it'll be interesting to see how it compares to the excellent Ghost of Tsushima. After all, PlayStation's hit title is effectively the Japan-centered Assassin's Creed game we've yearned for.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Infinity and more

The already-expansive Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get yet another piece of DLC later in 2022. Though Ubisoft didn't outright say it, the expansion's "The Last Chapter" moniker all but tells us this could be the final piece of content for the game. Unfortunately, the brief trailer didn't divulge much information on what we could expect.

Ubisoft also discussed Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will act as a sort of online hub for upcoming games in the series that players can presumably participate in — though we don't exactly know how that will work out. The aforementioned Codename Red, along with another title, Codename Hexe, will fall under the Infinity umbrella.

Lastly, an open-world mobile game set in Ancient China named Project Jade was also announced. Ubisoft promises this title will feature everything from the mainline games, though it didn't detail what that means.

Outlook

After 15 years, it's clear that Ubisoft isn't letting the Assassin's Creed franchise go away. Though the series hasn't always produced stellar entries, it has mostly been of high quality during its time. As a long-time fan myself, I'm eager to see how these new games can help revatilize the series. I'm most excited about Assassin's Creed Mirage and Codename Red.

We should learn more about all of these projects in the coming months (and years), so be sure to return here for all the Assassin's Creed news as we receive it.