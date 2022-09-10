Live
Ubisoft Forward 2022 live blog: Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids and more
Ubisoft Forward 2022 is set to begin shortly at 9:00 p.m. CEST / 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Per the company's announcement (opens in new tab), we'll get updates on games such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. There will also be an Assassin's Creed showcase that will give us a fuller glimpse of titles like the recently announced Assassin's Creed Mirage.
A pre-show starts at 8:35 p.m. CEST / 11:35 a.m. PT, revealing the latest seasons, characters and content for games like Anno 1800, Brawlhalla, For Honor and The Crew 2.
You can earn Twitch drop rewards if you're watching on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers. You can earn DLC for games like Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Rewards will be dolled out for every 15 minutes one watches, which is a unique way of keeping folks tuned in.
We'll continuously update this blog before and during the show so make sure to keep this page open to see all the latest announcements!
Ubisoft Forward 2022 will have an Assassin's Creed showcase where we'll learn more about what's in store for the franchise.
Assassin's Creed Mirage could be the next title we see. But I'm curious to know what's happening with Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is meant to be a live-service platform that supposedly has multiplayer and various historical settings. Not sure what that means, but given my natural skepticism of anything "live-service," I need to see more before I can look favoribly on this project.
As for Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's supposed to be a "return to form" for the series. If that means a less massive open-world and less filler content, then I'm all for it. But again, we shall see!
Ubisoft Forward 2022 is being broadcast all around the world.
We're now less than three hours from the official start of Ubisoft Forward 2022. Be sure to keep a tab open with this post for any and all updates. The pre-show begins at 2:35 p.m. ET so definitely make sure you're here for that!
Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Forward 2022 on September 5 on Twitter. The post is currently the pinned tweet.
One of the biggest announcements will no doubt be Assassin's Creed Mirage. Details are light, but we suspect the game takes place in medieval Baghdad.
Rumors suggest this game will take the series back to its roots. We're unsure what that means, but if we get a more stripped-down affair similar to entries before Assassin's Creed Origins, I know I'll be a happy camper.
Hey, everyone! Computing Writer Tony Polanco here. I'm helming this Ubisoft Forward 2022 live blog to keep you updated on all the big news announced during the show.
