Ubisoft Forward 2022 live blog: Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids and more

Ubisoft Forward 2022 is set to begin shortly at 9:00 p.m. CEST / 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Per the company's announcement (opens in new tab), we'll get updates on games such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. There will also be an Assassin's Creed showcase that will give us a fuller glimpse of titles like the recently announced Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A pre-show starts at 8:35 p.m. CEST / 11:35 a.m. PT, revealing the latest seasons, characters and content for games like Anno 1800, Brawlhalla, For Honor and The Crew 2.

You can earn Twitch drop rewards if you're watching on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers. You can earn DLC for games like Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Rewards will be dolled out for every 15 minutes one watches, which is a unique way of keeping folks tuned in.

