Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Arsenal vs Man Utd has the Premier League's two hottest teams facing off at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal looks to avenge their lone loss of the season, all the way back in September at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Man Utd heads to North London trying to keep their points streak alive against the league leaders as the Red Devils vie for Champions League football.

Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday, Jan. 22.

► Time 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 23)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Aside from the two upcoming showdowns between Arsenal and Man City, this matchup may be the game of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Both teams are red hot coming off recent wins against their rivals and will want to build on that moment. You will want to be sure you watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd anywhere

The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams by country

How to watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as Expre (opens in new tab)s (opens in new tab)sVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Man Utd preview

Back in September, Arsenal's hot streak seemed to be put to a screeching halt by Man Utd. The Gunners went into Old Trafford not having lost a game all season and were promptly thrashed three goals to one. While a potentially controversial VAR call potentially changed the course of the game by disallowing an early Gabriel Martinelli goal, in the end the result was still three dropped points.

It turned out that would be the last time Arsenal would drop three points in a Premier League game. Since the road loss to Man Utd the Gunners have not lost a single game — winning 10 and drawing two. They now lead the Premier League by a relatively decent eight-point margin with just over half the season to go.

But at the time it was Man Utd that felt like the ascendant side. The win over Arsenal was the fourth win in a row for Man Utd and it felt like a run of good form was guaranteed to continue. Instead, they stumbled, adding just four wins to go along with two losses and two draws prior to the World Cup break. Things seemed to hit a new low when Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the club during the World Cup.

This change turned out to be a breath of fresh air for Man Utd, and the Red Devils have been red hot ever since. Since play resumed on Boxing Day, Man Utd has won four games and not lost a single game. They now sit in third place — just eight points behind league-leading Arsenal.