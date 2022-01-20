Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg online

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream could see either team progress to the final of the Carabao Cup. After a goalless stalemate at Anfield, this tie really is balanced on a knife-edge and both teams will go into this second leg feeling confident that they can book their place in the final at the iconic Wembley Stadium to face Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Thursday, January 20).

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 10.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal showed real fighting spirit in the first leg. Anfield is not an easy place to play at the best of times, but after Granit Xhaka was given a straight red card for a foolish high challenge on Diogo Jota after just 25 minutes, the Gunners were surely fearing the worst. However, Mikel Arteta’s men frustrated the home side, restricting them to precious few chances, although Takumi Minamino did miss an absolute sitter in the closing moments.

Liverpool will come into this match on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend, but still without key players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Even with the loss of two important players, Jurgen Klopp’s side still has more than enough quality to hurt Arsenal, though. This should be a plenty entertaining game for the neutrals.

The winner will go on to face Chelsea, who cruised past Tottenham Hotspur in their own semi-final, at Wembley Stadium. This tie must be dedicated tonight, so there will be extra time and penalties if there’s not a clear winner after 90 minutes.

Who will book their ticket to the Carabo Cup final? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And if you fancy watching either team in the league this season, make sure to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN Plus, as the streaming service is showing every single game in the competition including this semi-final.

ESPN Plus costs $6 a month, with an annual subscription working out cheaper at just $69 a year. If you want even more value you can get a combined bundle that includes ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus for just $13 — that's all the sports and entertainment you could need for one very low price.

You can get access to ESPN Plus on just about every type of device possible including smartphones, tablets, laptops and video game consoles. Not to mention certain Smart TVs also offer the app. Head to our ESPN Plus hub page for full details of how to sign up and what else it offers.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on beIN Sports, which has the rights to the entire Carabao Cup tournament this season.

You might already have beIN as part of your cable package, but if not you can sign up for a standalone subscription which will cost you $19 per month, or $179 annually.

Alternatively, sports streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN as part of its package, and there's even a 14-day trial option so you can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool game for free.

After the trial period, a basic Kayo Sports plan costs $25 a month. At the lowest tier, you can stream on two screens. Upgrade to a premium plan and you can simultaneously watch on up to three devices.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use Express VPN to watch all the action on your beIN account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream via beIN Sports. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their television package for an additional $31 per month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow this game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.