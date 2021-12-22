Apple last-minute gifts — get 2-hour free delivery through Christmas Eve

The Apple Store is making it easier than ever to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts. The retailer just announced that it will offer free two-hour delivery in select cities through Friday, Dec. 24. Apple normally charges $9 for two-hour delivery.

The expedited delivery option will be available on most in-stock items. However, certain products like customized Mac computers and engraved products won't qualify. Last Christmas, Apple lowered the price of two-hour delivery to $5, which makes today's announcement even sweeter.

(Image credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

To get same-day delivery from Apple, you need to order items that are in stock at your local Apple Store. A quick scan of Apple's online store suggests that's a pretty wide net at the moment. Here in the New York metropolitan area, Apple's website lets me place same-day orders for items like the iPhone 13, AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Popular Apple gear has been hard to find in stock most of the holiday season. The iPad 2021, for instance, was out of stock for most of November and early December. Finding Apple gear from authorized resellers might be harder to come by as we get closer to Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines; however, Apple's stock has been more reliable.

That said, your last day to buy most Apple hardware and get it shipped before Christmas is Dec. 22. (Same-day delivery would still be available in select metro areas for in-stock items.) According to a list posted on Apple's site, more deadlines for ordering products are fast-approaching.