How Apple, Google and Blizzard Are Silencing Hong Kong Protesters

Several notable tech companies are under scrutiny after taking actions that negatively impact Hong Kong protesters.

The 2019 Hong Kong protests started to kick up back in March 2019 when the Hong Kong government proposed the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill, which would allow local authorities to detain and extradite people who are wanted in Taiwan and China. People are afraid that this bill will undermine the autonomy of Hong Kong, as it subjects anyone on Hong Kong soil to Chinese jurisdiction.

Various major tech and gaming companies have taken actions related to the Hong Kong protests, from removing apps used by protesters to silencing professional gamers speaking out against the Chinese government. Here's how Apple, Google and Blizzard sided with China on Hong Kong protests.

Apple on Hong Kong protests

Apple removed an iOS app called HKmap.live from its store, which let protesters see Hong Kong police movements via crowd-sourced information. This app was useful to protesters and even the average person to avoid a conflict with the police, who continue to brutalize people.

The app was removed a day after People’s Daily, China’s state-run news outlet, posted an article that called the protesters "rioters" and claimed that Apple is "helping [them] engage in more violence." Additionally, the People’s Daily was annoyed that Apple also let the song "Hong Kong Independence" be available on its platforms.

Interestingly enough, the app was removed, brought back and then removed again in the span of a few days. Apple told Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter, that the app "violates local laws" and that the company believes the app is being used to target specific police officers.

Here's the full statement from Apple below:

After rejecting the Hong Kong maps app, then approving it, Apple has now removed it, again saying it "violates local laws."

Daring Fireball wrote about how Tim Cook's memo on the app doesn't add up. John Gruber quotes Maciej Ceglowski, who has been in Hong Kong for weeks, who states that "The first allegation is that 'the app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence'. This makes no sense at all. The app does not show the locations of individual officers at all. It shows general concentrations of police units, with a significant lag."

Ceglowski goes on to say, "Moreover, what are these incidents where protesters have targeted individual police for a premeditated attack? Can Mr. Cook point to a single example? Can anyone?"

This isn't the first time that Apple has sought to appease China.

Apple has also pulled the Taiwanese flag emoji from its users in China as well as banned hundreds of VPNs. Apple even banned the Quartz news app from the Chinese App Store for covering the Hong Kong protests.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple has a major incentive to keep China happy, as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are collectively the second largest market for the company.

Google on Hong Kong protests

Similarly, Google has also banned an app from its Play Store, specifically a game called The Revolution of Our Times, which was very much pro-Hong Kong protest.

The beginning of the game's description reads: "Hong Kong was once a prosperous city protected by rule of law, but Carrie Lam has single-handedly destroyed everything by trying to pass a very controversial extradition will while ignoring the wishes of more than two million Hong Kong people."

Meanwhile the images of the game seem to depict some sort of text-based adventure.

Google told The Wall Street Journal "We don’t allow apps that allow reasonable sensitivity towards or capitalize on a natural disaster, atrocity, conflict, death, or other tragic event."

The game was free with in-app purchases ($0.99 to $14.99), and had a 5 star review with 277 ratings and over 1,000 installs.

The cached version of the game's Play Store page can still be found here.

Interestingly enough, the HKmap.live app that Apple removed is still available on the Play Store (for now).

Blizzard on Hong Kong protests

This week, Blizzard suspended a pro Hearthstone player from Hong Kong, Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai, from the Grandmasters tournament for sharing his support for the Hong Kong protests.

Blizzard suspended a pro Hearthstone player from Hong Kong, Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai, from the Grandmasters tournament for sharing his support for the Hong Kong protests.

On stream, Blitzchung wore a mask that the protesters used and said "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our age!"

According to Blizzard's tournament rules, Blitzchung engaged in an act that "damages Blizzard image." Thus, resulting in Blitzchung's "removal from Grandmasters and reduction of the player’s prize total to $0 USD."

Blizzard suspended Blitzchung from competing in Hearthstone for a whole year, starting October 5, and according to the New York Times, was stripped of around $10,000.

Blitzchung issued the following statement to Inven Global:

"As you know there are serious protests in my country now. My call on stream was just another form of participation of the protest that I wish to grab more attention. I put so much effort in that social movement in the past few months, that I sometimes couldn’t focus on preparing my Grandmaster match. I know what my action on stream means. It could cause me lot of trouble, even my personal safety in real life. But I think it’s my duty to say something about the issue."

Meanwhile, Blizzard finished its ruling by stating "While we stand by one’s right to express individual thoughts and opinions, players and other participants that elect to participate in our esports competitions must abide by the official competition rules."

This caused major controversy in and out of the Blizzard offices. Fans took to Reddit with memes and images showing Hong Kong support, while employees staged a walk out and covered up its "Think Globally" and "Every Voice Matters" values circling the giant orc statue in the middle of Blizzard's campus.

Not everyone at Blizzard agrees with what happened. Both the "Think Globally" and "Every Voice Matters" values have been covered up by incensed employees.

A longtime Blizzard employee told the Daily Beast that "The action Blizzard took against the player was pretty appalling but not surprising. Blizzard makes a lot of money in China, but now the company is in this awkward position where we can’t abide by our values."

Blizzard's connection to China is simple. The company gained 12% of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region last quarter, and Tencent, a Chinese tech company, owns a 5% stake in Blizzard.

"I’m disappointed," another employee told the Daily Beast. "We want people all over the world to play our games, but no action like this can be made with political neutrality."

Electronic Frontier Foundation on Hong Kong protests

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a blog post detailing the danger of China's global reach.

Danny O'Brien writes, "In attempting to silence protests that lie outside the Firewall, in full view of the rest of the world, China is showing its hand, and revealing the tools it can use to silence dissent or criticism worldwide."

O'Brien also goes on to explain why companies like Apple, Google and Blizzard might want to appease China in these situations.

"China can use threats of boycotts or the denial of access to Chinese markets to silence these companies when they, or people affiliated with them, express support for the Hong Kong protestors."

Outlook

While you, the consumer, won't be inherently affected by each of these company's actions, you should know what Apple, Google and Blizzard are doing to suppress the rise of democracy in China. Especially if knowing that information informs your decision the next time you buy an iPhone, a Pixel or the next lootbox in Overwatch.

Blizzard fans and even ex-developers have already started boycotting the company's products. Many more movements are likely to follow until something changes.