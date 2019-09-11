The Most Exciting Apple Arcade Games You Didn't See on Stage

Apple kicked off its big Sept. 10 event with a look at Apple Arcade , and boy did it bury the lede. Sure, Frogger from Toy Town looks amusing and Sayonara Wild Hearts is downright gorgeous, but did you know that there's a new freakin' ChuChu Rocket! game coming the service? How about fresh takes on beloved series such as Rayman, Pac-Man and Shantae?

Digging through the full list of Apple Arcade games reveals a seriously impressive lineup, one that packs familiar stuff such as LEGO Brawls and Sonic Racing as well as a ton of promising indie games such as HitchHiker, Oceanhorn 2, Overland and Skate City. We're getting a full blown Square Enix RPG in the form of Various Daylife, the four-player Pac-Man Party Royale, and a spin-off of Devolver's popular Enter the Gungeon game, and those are just a handful of highlights.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best of all, this entire lineup will cost just $4.99 a month for an entire family when Apple Arcade releases on Sept. 19, and you'll be able to play these games across Apple TV, Mac and iOS.

Here's the full Apple Arcade games list so far:

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Ballistic Baseball

Beyond a Steel Sky

Cardpocalypse

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Down in Bermuda

Enter the Construct

Exit the Gungeon

Frogger in Toy Town

HitchHiker

Hot Lava

LEGO Arthouse

LEGO Brawls

Lifelike

Monomals

Mr. Turtle

No Way Home

Kings of the Castle

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Overland

Pac-Man Party Royale

Projection: First Light

Rayman Mini

Repair

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Skate City

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sonic Racing

Spidersaurs

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Super Impossible Road

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Enchanted World

The Pathless

UFO on Tape: First COntact

Winding Worlds

Where Cards Fall

Various Daylife

Yaga

It's not yet clear which titles are available at launch and which are coming later, but Apple says to expect new games every month.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Either way, I'm very excited to dig into Apple Arcade when it releases later in September. Even if it doesn't drag mobile gamers away from the glut of free-to-play junk on the App Store, it'll certainly give fans of indie games and classic franchises one heck of a value.