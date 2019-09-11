The Most Exciting Apple Arcade Games You Didn't See on Stage

Apple kicked off its big Sept. 10 event with a look at Apple Arcade, and boy did it bury the lede. Sure, Frogger from Toy Town looks amusing and Sayonara Wild Hearts is downright gorgeous, but did you know that there's a new freakin' ChuChu Rocket! game coming the service? How about fresh takes on beloved series such as Rayman, Pac-Man and Shantae?
Digging through the full list of Apple Arcade games reveals a seriously impressive lineup, one that packs familiar stuff such as LEGO Brawls and Sonic Racing as well as a ton of promising indie games such as HitchHiker, Oceanhorn 2, Overland and Skate City. We're getting a full blown Square Enix RPG in the form of Various Daylife, the four-player Pac-Man Party Royale, and a spin-off of Devolver's popular Enter the Gungeon game, and those are just a handful of highlights.
Best of all, this entire lineup will cost just $4.99 a month for an entire family when Apple Arcade releases on Sept. 19, and you'll be able to play these games across Apple TV, Mac and iOS.
Here's the full Apple Arcade games list so far:
- Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Ballistic Baseball
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Cardpocalypse
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Down in Bermuda
- Enter the Construct
- Exit the Gungeon
- Frogger in Toy Town
- HitchHiker
- Hot Lava
- LEGO Arthouse
- LEGO Brawls
- Lifelike
- Monomals
- Mr. Turtle
- No Way Home
- Kings of the Castle
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Overland
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- Projection: First Light
- Rayman Mini
- Repair
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Skate City
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- Spidersaurs
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Super Impossible Road
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Enchanted World
- The Pathless
- UFO on Tape: First COntact
- Winding Worlds
- Where Cards Fall
- Various Daylife
- Yaga
It's not yet clear which titles are available at launch and which are coming later, but Apple says to expect new games every month.
Either way, I'm very excited to dig into Apple Arcade when it releases later in September. Even if it doesn't drag mobile gamers away from the glut of free-to-play junk on the App Store, it'll certainly give fans of indie games and classic franchises one heck of a value.