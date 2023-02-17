Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes explained

So, you're in your theater chair and wondering about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credit scenes. You've either seen the clips and your mind is buzzing about certain upcoming Marvel movies and series, or you're trying to figure out if you need to stay seated and for how long.

All of the hype for Ant-Man 3 lies within Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang the Conqueror. As I said in my Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania review, his Kang basically saves the move as much as it can be saved.

Kang's been an obviously important character ever since Majors portrayed a Kang variant (a different version of the same person, across the multiverse) named He Who Remains in the Loki finale. Oh, and then we learned Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming in May 2025. All of which suggested Kang is playing a massive role in MCU Phase 5 and 6.

So, let's start off with the spoiler-free breakdown of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes.

Are there Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits or mid-credits scenes? Yes. There are two scenes you'll want to see after Quantumania concludes. The first scene, as is Marvel's way, plays after the film's ultra-stylized credits, with all the star names. Then, you'll have to watch a lot of plaintext credits scroll by before the second scene plays. There is also a message awaiting after that scene. Okay, so, now, get ready for the details about the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes below. This is your spoiler warning!

Who was that in the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene? The first Quantumania post-credits scene — technically a mid-credits scene — is a callback to the Council of Kangs, which was first seen in Avengers #267. Here, we see that three Kang variants, which appear to include Rama-Tut, talking about how the Kang they banished (so it was them!) has been defeated. They then discuss summoning all the Kangs to plot for what happens next, and walk out into an amphitheater to see all of the other Kangs being pulled in from across the multiverse.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Who is Victor Timely and what happened in the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene? In the Quantumania post-credits scene after the big wall of white text, we're back in time during what appears to be the Vaudeville era. Here, Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) is about to reveal his new invention, and the Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) are here to watch it all happen. This appears to be a scene from Loki season 2. Yes, a message appears after this, but we should unpack what we just saw first. This is where we need to draw your attention to Marvel's own website. At the time of publication, there is a character profile page in Marvel's site (opens in new tab) that is titled "Victor Timely (Nathaniel Richards/Kang Prime)." Here's the proof:

(Image credit: Marvel)

That link is broken at the time of writing, and pulls you to a "404 page not found" error. This is peculiar, but the fact that the site is basically saying Victor Timely is also Kang Prime would suggest a possibility that Mr. Timely is in fact the Kang that Ant-Man and Wasp seemed to have "defeated" by knocking him into the core.

That theory makes a ton of sense, too, when you see the message that appears after this scene is over:

KANG WILL RETURN

And we're betting he's going to have revenge on his mind. First for the Council of Kangs that exiled him, and then for Scott Lang and the rest of the Avengers.

Read next: Here's every new movie on Amazon Prime this month.