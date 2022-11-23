Andor finale post-credits scene explained — the devil's in the details

Here because you have questions about the Andor finale post-credits scene? You came to the right place, as we've got both the details you need and a desire to not spoil anyone who doesn't want to be spoiled as to the final episode of Andor season 1.

After watching an emotional finale for a fantastic season (we cannot wait for Andor season 2), you will likely want to either go talk about the show with someone else, or stick around to figure out if there's any hidden treat. Ever since Marvel (which, just like Lucasfilm, is owned by Disney) started to put little extra scenes after (and in between) the credits of its movies (and then shows), this "should I stay or go?" question became ubiquitous.

First, we're going to answer the big question you'll have when the credits start rolling, as to whether or not you need to stick around. We will keep the spoilers for the Andor finale past the point that confirms if the finale does or does not have a post-credits scene.

Does the Andor finale have a post-credits scene? Yes. And you're going to want to see it. It arrives at the very end of all the credits, so either stick around through them all, or simply fast forward. If you choose to fast-forward, be careful not to go too far. The post-credits scene has a slow reveal that's worth it. Now, the spoiler warning — what follows spoils the post-credits scene of the Andor finale.

What happens in the Andor finale post-credits scene? We start with a close-up of electrical work being done by droids. Then, the next shot reveals these droids are on some sort of golden panel, and they're carrying — as eagle-eyed viewers will remember — the six-armed parts that the prisoners of Narkina 5 were building. Another zoom-out, and we see this is taking place on a massive scale, and in space. Then, we see the panel is one a ring, one of a series of pieces lined up near the Death Star. That's when you'll realize that those six-armed parts from Narkina 5 are likely parts of the Death Star's planet-atomizing laser.

What is the significance of the Andor finale post-credits scene? Cassian Andor's life is now tied to the Death Star in three ways. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, we saw Andor send the plans for the Imperial base to the rebels, right before the Death Star obliterated Scarif, the planet Andor was on. Now, we know Andor's actually (unwittingly) helped build the machine that will kill him. It's a grim and poetic ending of the first season of Andor, to learn that the prisoners on Narkina 5 were being forced to build the most destructive part of the Death Star.