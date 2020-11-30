Amazon UK Cyber Monday deals are here — get the best sales right now

Amazon U.K. Cyber Monday deals are now live. So now is the time to get yourself a tech bargain.

But there's a huge amount to choose from, which os why we've cheery picked some of the best Amazon U.K. Cyber Monday deals you can get right now. Read on to see our picks.

Best Amazon Echo and Fire deals

Echo 4th Gen: was £89 now £59

The Echo is the latest full-size smart speaker from Amazon offering a new spherical design, good sound for its price and an audio in/put port. It's both literally and figuratively one of the most well-rounded smart speakers we've tested.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49 now £28

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon combining solid sound for its small size and offering a load of Alexa smart home skills to tap into. If you're starting out down the smart home route then this could be the speaker for you.

Echo Dot w/ Clock (4th gen): was £59 now £38

The new spherical Echo Dot with Clock does everything its larger siblings can, plus tell the time with its inbuilt digital display. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49 now £29

It's not an Amazon sale without a discount on its own devices, and now those are finally here. Smarten up your TV with the 4K Fire TV Stick, complete with support for 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. All stored in a tiny stick, with the Alexa voice remote, and for under £30.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £109 now £69

Save £40 on the Echo/Fire TV hybrid device complete with all the best features of both. Not only does it smarten up your TV and offer Alexa voice controls, the Fire TV Cube also hooks up all your favourite AV devices and grants you the ability to control them with your voice -- no remote required. It also comes with 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote: was £39 now £24

It may not have 4K, but it still has the Alexa remote and the ability to control TV playback with your voice. Because we're in the 2020s, and pressing buttons is such a 2010s activity.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was £89 now £54

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber.

Amazon Kindle: was £69 now £49

The eReader that popularised eReaders, or at least the latest version of it. Read all your favourites from the Kindle store on a device that lasts for weeks, even if you use the front light.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was £229 now £169

Like the Kindle, but better. It's got more storage, a paper-like Paperwhite display that reads like printed paper, IPX8 waterproofing, Audible integration, and a thin ergonomic design. Plus the whole Kindle store at your fingertips.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99

Amazon's Goldilocks smart display is just right when it comes to size, price, and features. Despite its 8-inch display, it's still large enough to pack in everything we could want from it, such as watching videos, looking up recipes, listening to podcasts, interacting with smart home devices, and a lot more.

Blink Mini indoor camera: was £34 now £24

There's no such thing as too much home security, especially when adding a new security camera is as easy, and cheap, as buying a Blink Mini. With powerful security features it was already a pint-sized bargain when it cost £34. But now it's £10 off? This is an absolute must buy.

Best Amazon UK phone deals

OnePlus 8 Pro: was £799 now £599

Still the flagship of the OnePlus 'Pro' range, this is probably the best premium OnePlus device you can get. It's also the only one with wireless charging, and since there's no OnePlus 8T Pro to entice you, so it's this or wait until spring for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus Nord: was £469 now £419

While no longer OnePlus's cheapest handset, it's still pretty cheap. Especially when you knock this much off the total price, as Amazon have done. It's the perfect phone for enjoying premium features for a not-so premium price.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: was £579 now £479

Everyone might be going on about the S20 FE, or even the Galaxy S21, but there's still something to be had in last year's cheap flagship. It's everything you could want from a Samsung, only using last year's chips, and costing a fraction of the price.

Best Amazon UK gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online + Super Mario 3D All-Stars - £279 at Amazon

This might be the perfect Switch Lite starter pack, containing the console, three months of the Switch's online service, plus a physical copy of the 3-in-1 Super Mario remaster and a download code for the latest Animal Crossing.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was £199 now £189 @ Amazon

If you don't care about playing on your TV, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the Switch for you. It's a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch — especially the games. Plus it's lighter and a lot nicer to look at than the boring black original. There's one caveat: to get this deal, you'll need to sign up to the Amazon Platinum Mastercard.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle: was £246.76 now £226

It's not be biggest of savings but it's still money off a Nintendo Switch bundle, which doesn't happen that often. This gets you the Switch Lite with The Witcher 3, a stellar open-world RPG that'll keep your attention for hours upon hours.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card: was £133 now £64

File sizes are getting bigger all the time, so you need the storage to be able to keep them all safe. SanDisk's 512GB microSD card may seem like overkill, but those files add up very quickly. And with 49% off the normal asking price, you can't go wrong here

Razer Raiju Ultimate controller: was £199, now £112

If the standard DualShock 4 isn't good enough for you, this wired or wireless customizable controller lets you pick the analog sticks, D-Pad and buttons you want, and offers app-controlled remappable buttons and RGB lighting to boot.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: was £60 now £13

This already enormous RPG is bundled with all of the downloadable content that came after release. You'll be hard-pressed to find another game that offers so much fun for so little money.

Best Amazon UK headphone deals

AirPods with Wireless Case: was £199 now £157

The AirPods with wireless recharging case are now at a nicely discounted price. They're identical to the standard AirPods, but come with a Qi-compatible case that allows them to be charged wirelessly.

Enacfire wireless earbuds: was £29.99 now £22.78

At under £30 these wireless earbuds are an ideal back-up pair of headphones for when your main pair run out of battery or you lose them. Yet for the price, they offer 18-hours of playtime, which is rather neat.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was £189 now £149

The Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds.

Best Amazon UK computing deals

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i7 (2019): was £1,449 now £949

Packing in the same 13.9-inch 3K screen as the 2020 model, and includes an 8th gen i7 processor, Windows 10, a GeForce MX250, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. All packaged in the same sleek MacBook-inspired design. Now £400 off at Amazon

Dell 27-inch Monitor: was £159 now £119

Add an extra screen to your setup with this 27-inch Full HD display from Dell. Complete with a narrow bezel, three year warranty, HDMI and VGA support, and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for all situations

Logitech M330: was £29.99 now £18.19

If you want a decent wireless mouse then Logitech is one of the brand to go for. This M330 mouse offers 1000 DPI optical tracking and has a 24-month battery life. And it's now nearly half the price.

Samsung T5 500GB SSD: was £178 now £92.70 @ Amazon

Add 500GB of storage to your PC or console for 50% off. The T5's read/write speeds are faster than traditional external hard disks, and the design is shock resistant. And you can even use it to store more games on your new PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket SSD: was £149.99 now £129.99

It's not the sexiest of tech purchases, but an affordable SSD is great for people looking to boost the performance and capacity of their PCs. And this cut-price NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD could be just the ticket.

SanDisk Extreme PRO: was £94.99 now £54

Ok, so SD cards aren't the most glamorous of gadgets, but anyone with a DLSR will know they are crucial. This SanDisk SD card comes with 256GB of memory, which should allow you to capture masses of photos and video.

Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2 Pack): was £229 now £194

Get Google's whole home Wi-Fi system for a little bit less. One router can cover up to 85sqm, while the two pack on sale can cover up to 170sqm - so double the distance. If you're struggling with Wi-Fi blackspots at home, this is a deal for you.

ACEPC T6 Mini PC Stick: was £239 now £135

An entire PC housed in a little stick that plug straight into your monitor. Complete with a full version of Windows 10 Pro, 8GB of RAM, 120GB of storage, an Intel Atom processor, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a microSD card slot, this has everything you need. And then some. Now £50 off at Amazon.

Tronsmart T6 Max: was £99.99 now £72

Love speakers but hate wires? Then this bluetooth speaker could be for you. It's from a relatively unknown brand, but the reviews on Amazon are very positive. And with £28 sliced off the price, it's worth a punt if you want a way to bring music into your garden for BBQs when the good weather returns. Just make sure to tick the voucher box before you checkout.

Best Amazon UK smartwatch deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch: was £129 now £99

Upgrade your runs with Garmin's lightweight GPS fitness watch. Not only will this be able to track exactly where you've been, it'll keep tabs on all your activity so you know exactly how hard you worked. Also includes smart features like notifications, music control, and more.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: was £199 now £129

Not the most recent Galaxy Watch, but in the days of incremental updates that's hardly an issue, Complete with full Samsung smartwatch features, with a focus on fitness and wellness, it's perfect for keep track of your own health. Now £30 off at Amazon

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch: was £279 now £169

Want to get stared with a smartwatch? The Fossil Gen 5 is a rather impressive Wear OS watch, now at a heavily discounted price.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199 now £129 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness out there, with plenty of features to enhance your workouts. It's got the usual heart and sleep monitoring, alongside Alexa, blood-oxygen monitoring and more.

View Deal

Best Amazon UK home tech deals

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £149 now £89

Get stated with Philips Hue smart lighting with this neat kit that shaves £60 off the original price. All in time to light up your home for Xmas.

Yamaha YAS-107 Soundbar: was £225 now £164

Promising crystal clear 3D surround sound on your TV, making sure you get the most out of whatever you're watching. Your smartphone also works as a remote control, and you can connect via Bluetooth to play audio from LL your devices as well

BT Mini Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi: was £169 now £99

Eliminate wireless dead spots in your home, with a mesh solution you can add to your existing BT home Wi-Fi. It's easy to set up and can all be configured from the mobile app.

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch: was £279.99 now £154.99

Struggle to wake up in the morning thanks to the tedium of working from home? Then you might need a caffeinated perk, and this De'Longhi coffee machine could be just the ticket to a perked up morning.

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi: was £169 now £129

With enough high speed coverage for up to 3250 square feet of space, this is a great way to keep every corner of your home connected. With one easy to set-up router and two signal boosting-satellites you'll get better Wi-Fi in no time.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £329 now £315

You don't need to go to Dyson for a great vacuum, especially when the sales are on. The best part is this upright vacuum can transform into a portable vacuum for cleaning awkward surfaces like stairs and under furniture. Plus it performs well on all surfaces, and has an Anti Hair wrap to make sure it doesn't all get stuck in the brush roll.