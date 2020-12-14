Amazon Prime Video comes to Sky Q — here's how to get it

Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services out there, but for Sky Q and Now TV customers, it's been missing from Now TV sticks and the beefier Sky Q box. But no longer.

Today (Dec. 14), Amazon and Sky have announced Prime Video will be joining the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus on Sky Q boxes and Now TV's streaming sticks. What's more, Now TV will also be coming to Fire TV devices.

This is a big win for Sky and Now TV customers, because it means they can now access Amazon Prime Video without having to use a separate device. After all HDMI ports are a commodity, and with ports to spare you don't want to have to locate your TV's remote to change inputs.

It's much easier to use the Sky or Now TV remote for everything, and not have to worry about it.

Likewise having Now TV on your Fire TV devices is much of the same, and means you can access the best of what Now TV has to offer on your Fire TV Stick. Unfortunately the rollout isn't universal, since only the 2nd and 3rd gen Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K will be getting Now TV right away.

Anyone with one of the other devices, including the Fire TV Cube, will have to wait until early 2021.

Sky Q customers can find Prime Video in the Apps section, or by telling the voice remote to "launch Prime Video". Now TV and Fire TV users can just go to their respective app stores as usual.