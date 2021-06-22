Amazon Prime Day: the best deals for runners

Summer is officially here and while I've partially returned to the gym, the vast majority of my workouts are taking place outdoors. Running, in particular, is my favorite outdoor workout and I find myself pounding the pavement about four times per week.

However, some of my favorite running gear and accessories are starting to age. So I'm taking advantage of today's Prime Day deals to stock up on my must-have running items. Every runner has their own list of favorite devices, but here you'll find my personal recs.

Best Prime Day deals for runners

Adidas apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

I normally run with a jersey of my favorite football team (shoutout to any Barça fans), but Adidas has a sale I can't overlook. It's taking up to 55% off pretty much everything Adidas makes. The sale includes Adidas shorts and jerseys like this basic crewneck jersey that's 25% off. It's a great sale for stocking up because you can never have too many jerseys. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

I've tried Garmin and I've tried Fitbit, but nothing comes close to my Apple Watch. I love that it tracks every type of workout I do (from weights to swimming) and it's dead simple to use. Its display is bright even under the sun and its GPS/heart rate tracking is spot on as well. Yes, I wish its battery lasted longer, but it easily gets me through a full day and it charges within minutes anyway. Note: Amazon had the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $279, but it's sold out. View Deal

URBNFit Pilates Ring: was $17 now $14 @ Amazon

I don't stretch as much as I should, but ever since purchasing the URBNFit Pilates Ring I've found myself enjoying pre- and post-run leg stretches. The ring can be used for all sorts of exercises, but I primarily use it for lying leg raises. All colors are from $3.39 to $4.49 off for Prime members only. It's a modest discount, but I think the ring is a must-have for runners. View Deal

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

I sweat like a maniac when I run and as a result, I've damaged dozens of wireless buds. Meanwhile other buds like the Jabra Elite have proved to be too small for my ears. Enter the AirPods Pro. Not only do they provide a great fit, but they're the only wireless buds I've owned that have lasted me over a year without any damage from sweat. I'm not an audiophile, so their sound is excellent for me and I love that there's a Transparency mode for when I run on city streets and want to hear my surroundings. View Deal

Asics running gear: up to $50 off @ Amazon

I'm an overpronator, so I need shoes with cushioning and stability. The Asics Gel Kayano series are my go-to shoe. I like them because they're light and give my heel that extra cushioning it needs when running on pavement. Currently, Amazon is taking up to $50 off a variety of Asics sneakers. That said, if you don't know your pronation type, I highly recommend you find out. (Some stores will have a treadmill where you can find out your pronation before buying a pair of shoes). View Deal

Alba Botanica sunblock: up to 50% off @ Amazon

I run outdoors a lot and I especially like running in heat. That means I need protection against the sun. Alba Botanica's sunblocks are my favorite because they don't leave a sticky white film on your skin, they're PETA-approved/cruelty, and they get high ratings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Amazon is taking up to 50% off all Alba products. View Deal

UA Sportsmask: was $30 now from $14 @ Amazon

I tend to run in busy areas, so I still wear a face mask as a courtesy to others. Plus, my gym requires that I wear a face mask. The UA Sportsmask is the best mask for both running and workouts. The water-resistant mask is adjustable, washable, and light enough to let air through so you can workout hard without feeling like you're about to pass out from lack of air. I've been using this mask for all my outdoor runs since September and it's become my go-to mask for all workouts. View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon