Amazon Fire TV just got an exciting AI upgrade — here’s what you can do now

Amazon has just unveiled a new way for Fire Stick users to personalize their TV and at-home display experience.

The company has updated its Fire TV Stick to include a new feature under its Fire TV Ambient Experience, allowing users to turn their displays into creative works of art — all born from their own imaginations (with some help from AI).

Called AI Art, the new feature leverages both Alexa and Titan Image Generator for streamlined artistic prompts led by the user, who can craft up to four images per prompt with a simple “Alexa, create a background of a starship leaving Earth.”

Users can try out the new art feature today following an update and accessing Amazon’s Ambient Experience.

Picasso on the big screen

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is bringing user-inputted AI art creations to its Fire TV Stick platform with a new update geared toward making its Ambient Experience even more personalized. The feature will only be available on Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED series.

Via Amazon’s Ambient Experience, users can now create incredible imagery wherever their TV or Fire Stick is placed, all with a simple voice command. After giving Alexa a specific prompt, ie “create a magic rainbow in water colors,” the AI Art engine will literally draw and materialize your imaginative machination right before your eyes.

Users can choose from a wide range of style options, including Cubist, pencil, oil painting, pixel art, and more. AI Art allows users to build up to four different images for each prompt and they can use that image as their Fire TV background or even save it in their Amazon Photos account.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new feature uses an updated iteration of the Titan Image Generator, Amazon’s AI program that, as the company itself explains, “incorporates 25 years of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation.”

Amazon’s AI Art preview goes live today for U.S. customers and can be accessed via the Ambient Experience. Fire TV Stick users can easily access the new mode by holding down the Alexa button and speaking into the remote with their own prompt, ie “Alexa, create a background of flamingos under a cherry tree.”

Following several on-screen image options, users can then choose and modify amongst these varied images and can give a thumbs up or thumbs down depending on their taste in the created image. Users can even build an entire AI Art collection as Fire TV backgrounds, so your bland TV can turn into a whole new world of imagination.