Recommended reading

Forget YouTube — Google's new Flow TV offers mesmerizing AI videos for free

Features
By published

Endless brain rot now streaming

Google Flow TV
(Image credit: Google)

If you’ve ever wished for entertaining videos that showcase the best of creative prompts and AI cinematography, Google’s Flow TV is sure to get your attention.
Announced just last week at Google I/O, Flow and Veo 3 are tools included in Google’s Ultra package.

But if you’re shy about shelling out $249 a month for a subscription to create your own AI generated videos, you can still enjoy the non-stop stream of videos created by others.

Requiring no subscription, with plenty of themed channels, including one dedicated entirely to cheese, Flow TV is live and you can start watching right now.

What is Flow TV?

Part of Google’s experimental Flow platform, Flow TV serves as a mesmerizing public showcase for the tech giant’s most advanced generative models; Veo 3, Imagen 4, and Gemini — all working together to create a never-ending reel of videos based entirely on simple text prompts.

No ads. No playlists. No influencers. Just pure silicon cinema on autoplay.

Like an AI-powered art gallery meets streaming service, instead of human-uploaded videos, every single clip you watch is generated by AI.

At Google Labs, you’ll find multiple themed channels, each continuously playing a stream of original AI content. Think of it as the Netflix of machine imagination.

Available Flow TV channels

Google Flow gif

(Image credit: Google Flow)

Flow TV (Main): A general showcase of AI’s full creative range

Fantasy: Dragons, castles and magical realms

Sci-Fi: Alien encounters, futuristic cities and robot drama

Nature: Realistic weather, lush forests and tranquil vistas

Animals: Creatures both real and fantastical

Sports: High-octane action from AI athletes

Food: Surreal but mouthwatering culinary creations

Cinematic: Film-like lighting and moody compositions

Abstract: Shapes, colors and visual experiments

Water: Ocean scenes, rainstorms and liquid physics

Fire: Explosions, lava and pyrotechnics galore

Each video comes with the exact prompt that created it, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how a few words can conjure complex scenes; complete with motion, music and sound effects.

The tech making it happen

Google Flow gif

(Image credit: Google Flow)

Flow TV is powered by Google’s newest AI tools.

Veo 3: A high-resolution (1080p) text-to-video model that generates coherent short films from prompts — including dialogue, music and synced sound effects.

Imagen 4: Handles the artistic direction and visual polish, bringing texture, lighting and style to life.

Gemini: Helps interpret nuanced prompts, ensuring the video’s tone, pacing and narrative remain consistent.

When all of these tools come together, the result is videos that sometimes look like scenes from Pixar or a Netflix original — only they were never filmed. They were written into existence by AI with a single prompt.

How to watch (and create)

Flow TV screenshot

(Image credit: Flow TV)

Watching Flow TV is completely free and doesn’t require a Google account. Just visit Flow TV, pick a channel, and let the AI show you what it can do.

If you want to create your own AI videos, you’ll need a Google Ultra subscription, which unlocks the full Flow studio. This includes access to Veo 3, Imagen 4, custom editing tools and more.

Finding your own creative spark

Google Flow gif

(Image credit: Google Flow)

Flow TV is the most accessible AI video showcase to date — a no-barrier glimpse into just how far generative video has come, requiring no coding or prompting skills to enjoy.

It’s also a wellspring of creative inspiration, with each video accompanied by the exact prompt that generated it. Whether you're an artist, filmmaker or curious tech user, you can gain inspriration via the prompts of other users.

With channels curated by mood or genre, Flow TV offers a peek at a future where AI creates endless, personalized streams of content on demand.

At the same time, it raises important questions about authorship, data transparency and the blurring lines between fiction and reality in an AI-driven media landscape.

Bottom line

Google’s Flow TV is an opportunity to give users and creatives an opportunity to reimagine video generation. It's surreal, strangely beautiful and slightly unsettling.

Whether you're fascinated by the future of AI, looking for creative inspiration or just want to watch a dragon ride a wave of lava in stunning 1080p, Flow TV is your next stop.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 75 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(Grey)
5
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ASUS 2024 MUX ROG Zephyrus...
Amazon
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15.3...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
(13.4-inch)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
$1,109.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.