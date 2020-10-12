Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet just crashed to $79 for Prime Day deal

It's Prime Day at last, and we're seeing an awful lot of discounts on Amazon gadgets – including Amazon's Fire tablet range. They're usually pretty cheap, but now they're even cheaper.

For a limited time you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet for $79 on Amazon, which is a $70 discount. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is just $59 on Amazon, which is a $40 discount. That makes them both some of the best value tablets Prime Day has to offer.

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Proving that a good tablet doesn't need to cost a fortune, the Fire HD 10 offers a colorful full HD display, a fast octa-core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life for a new low price. And Alexa is inside, too.



Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59

A Fire 7 tablet redesigned for use by kids, protected by a kid-proof case to prevent any nasty accidents. It also comes bundled with one year's access to the Amazon Kids+ catalogue, as well as two year's worry-free guarantee in case it breaks. Now $40 off at Amazon

Amazon's Fire Tablet range proves that you don't need to spend a fortune on a tablet, especially if it's just for casual use. The Fire HD 10 is the best Amazon has to offer, with a bright and vivid Full HD display that's absolutely perfect for streaming, reading, and more.

The Fire HD 10 also comes packing 64GB of storage, microSD expansion, USB-C fast charging, and a 12 hour battery life.

Meanwhile, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is pretty much the best tablet for kids out there. Not only does it have everything the Fire 7 tablet has to offer, it comes with a bunch of kid-friendly features to help keep your kid occupied safely.

That includes Amazon's 'kid-proof' case to protect it from any unfortunate accidents, a two year worry-free guarantee in case something does go wrong, and a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+ -- a subscription service packed with age-appropriate content for kids aged 3-12.

But these are just one of the many deals we have at Tom's Guide this week, so make sure to check out the rest of our Prime Day deals coverage for plenty of other big sales.