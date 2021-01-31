Amazing Super Bowl TV deal: TCL 55-inch 4K TV just dropped to $299

With February upon us, Super Bowl Sunday is just days away. That means Super Bowl TV deals are at their prime right now. And if you're looking for a big-screen TV at a price you can afford, Best Buy has a sale you shouldn't miss.

Currently, Best Buy has the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV on sale for $299.99. This set usually costs $399, so you're getting $100 off. Simply put: this is one of the best cheap TV deals you can buy right now.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could want in a new TV: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for $299? This is one of the top Super Bowl TV sales around. View Deal

TCL has been a value favorite of ours for some time. The brand regularly shows up on our list of the best TVs. While we've given high ratings to all its tiers, the TCL 4 Series fared especially well in our lab testing.

The TCL 4 Series has a 4K display, offering full 3840 x 2160 resolution, with direct backlighting and high dynamic range (HDR) support. Though the TCL 4 Series doesn't offer the same HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, an indispensable advantage in fast-paced games.

It also runs on Android TV, which we think is one of the smartest smart TV platforms. The set will give you access to all the top streaming channels and hours of entertainment after the big game ends. Plus you can pair Google Assistant speakers with the TV, providing voice interaction and integration with the rest of your smart home.

