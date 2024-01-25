All the 2024 Oscars nominees you can stream in Australia right now

The 2024 Oscar nominations dropped yesterday, and funnily enough, there weren’t too many surprises. Like the preceding award shows this year, Oppenheimer is leading the charge, having received 13 Academy Award nominations.
Its premiere counterpart, Barbie, only received 8 award nominations (and notable snubs in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Directing categories). Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Netflix’s Maestro also received several nominations each.
Other top films nominated for Best Picture include Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction and The Zone of Interest. However, these films aren’t available to stream online.
We’ve selected featured films, their nominations and where you can stream them in Australia for your viewing pleasure — just in time for the January long weekend! You can tune into the Oscars 2024 on Channel Seven or stream on 7Plus on Monday, March 11 at 10am AEDT.
American Symphony
Best Original Song — "It Never Went Away"
Stream on Netflix
The After
Best Live-Action Short Film
Stream on Netflix
Barbie
Best Picture
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Ryan Gosling
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — America Ferrera
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best Costume Design
Best Original Song — “I’m Just Ken"
Best Original Song — "What Was I Made For?"
Best Production Design
Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Best Documentary Feature Film
Stream on Disney Plus
The Creator
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Stream on Disney Plus
El Conde
Best Cinematography
Stream on Netflix
Elemental
Best Animated Feature
Stream on Disney Plus
Flamin’ Hot
Best Original Song — "The Fire Inside"
Stream on Disney Plus
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Best Visual Effects
Stream on Disney Plus
The Holdovers
Best Picture
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Paul Giamatti
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Film Editing
Pre-order on Apple TV Plus
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Best Original Score
Stream now on Disney Plus
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Picture
Best Directing
Best Actress in a Leading Role — Lily Gladstone
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert De Niro
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Original Song — "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)"
Best Original Score
Best Production Design
Best Film Editing
Stream on Apple TV Plus
Maestro
Best Picture
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Bradley Cooper
Best Actress in a Leading Role — Carey Mulligan
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Cinematography
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
Best Sound
Stream on Netflix
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus
Napoleon
Best Costume Design
Best Production Design
Best Visual Effects
Buy or rent on Prime Video
Nimona
Best Animated Feature
Stream on Netflix
Nyad
Best Actress in a Leading Role — Annette Benning
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Jodie Foster
Stream on Netflix
Oppenheimer
Best Picture
Best Directing
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Cillian Murphy
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert Downey Jr.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Emily Blunt
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
Best Original Score
Best Production Design
Best Film Editing
Best Sound
Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video
Past Lives
Best Picture
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Buy or rent on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video
Rustin
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Colman Domingo
Stream on Netflix
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Feature
Stream on Binge or Prime Video
Society of the Snow
Best International Feature Film
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Stream on Netflix
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Live-Action Short Film
Stream on Netflix