All the 2024 Oscars nominees you can stream in Australia right now

By Lucy Scotting
published

These are the smash-hit movies, docos and short films you can catch at home this long weekend

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 2024 Oscar nominations dropped yesterday, and funnily enough, there weren’t too many surprises. Like the preceding award shows this year, Oppenheimer is leading the charge, having received 13 Academy Award nominations. 

Its premiere counterpart, Barbie, only received 8 award nominations (and notable snubs in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Directing categories). Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Netflix’s Maestro also received several nominations each. 

Other top films nominated for Best Picture include Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction and The Zone of Interest. However, these films aren’t available to stream online. 

We’ve selected featured films, their nominations and where you can stream them in Australia for your viewing pleasure — just in time for the January long weekend! You can tune into the Oscars 2024 on Channel Seven or stream on 7Plus on Monday, March 11 at 10am AEDT.

American Symphony

Best Original Song — "It Never Went Away" 

Stream on Netflix

The After 

Best Live-Action Short Film

Stream on Netflix

Barbie

Best Picture
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Ryan Gosling
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — America Ferrera
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best Costume Design
Best Original Song — “I’m Just Ken"
Best Original Song — "What Was I Made For?"
Best Production Design 

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Best Documentary Feature Film

Stream on Disney Plus

The Creator 

Best Sound
Best Visual Effects

Stream on Disney Plus

El Conde 

Best Cinematography

Stream on Netflix

Elemental

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Disney Plus

Flamin’ Hot

Best Original Song — "The Fire Inside"

Stream on Disney Plus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Visual Effects

Stream on Disney Plus

The Holdovers

Best Picture
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Paul Giamatti
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Film Editing

Pre-order on Apple TV Plus

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 

Best Original Score

Stream now on Disney Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Picture
Best Directing
Best Actress in a Leading Role — Lily Gladstone
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert De Niro
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Original Song — "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)"
Best Original Score
Best Production Design
Best Film Editing

Stream on Apple TV Plus

Maestro

Best Picture
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Bradley Cooper
Best Actress in a Leading Role — Carey Mulligan
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Cinematography
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
Best Sound

Stream on Netflix

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 

Best Sound
Best Visual Effects

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus

Napoleon 

Best Costume Design
Best Production Design
Best Visual Effects

Buy or rent on Prime Video

Nimona

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Netflix

Nyad

Best Actress in a Leading Role — Annette Benning
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Jodie Foster

Stream on Netflix

Oppenheimer

Best Picture
Best Directing
Best Actor in a Leading Role — Cillian Murphy
Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert Downey Jr.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Emily Blunt
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
Best Original Score
Best Production Design
Best Film Editing
Best Sound

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video

Past Lives

Best Picture
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Buy or rent on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video

Rustin 

Best Actor in a Leading Role — Colman Domingo

Stream on Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Binge or Prime Video

Society of the Snow

Best International Feature Film
Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Stream on Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar 

Best Live-Action Short Film

Stream on Netflix

