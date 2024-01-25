All the 2024 Oscars nominees you can stream in Australia right now

The 2024 Oscar nominations dropped yesterday, and funnily enough, there weren’t too many surprises. Like the preceding award shows this year, Oppenheimer is leading the charge, having received 13 Academy Award nominations.

Its premiere counterpart, Barbie, only received 8 award nominations (and notable snubs in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Directing categories). Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Netflix’s Maestro also received several nominations each.

Other top films nominated for Best Picture include Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction and The Zone of Interest. However, these films aren’t available to stream online.

We’ve selected featured films, their nominations and where you can stream them in Australia for your viewing pleasure — just in time for the January long weekend! You can tune into the Oscars 2024 on Channel Seven or stream on 7Plus on Monday, March 11 at 10am AEDT.

American Symphony

Best Original Song — "It Never Went Away"

Stream on Netflix

The After

Best Live-Action Short Film

Stream on Netflix

Barbie

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Ryan Gosling

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — America Ferrera

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best Costume Design

Best Original Song — “I’m Just Ken"

Best Original Song — "What Was I Made For?"

Best Production Design

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Best Documentary Feature Film

Stream on Disney Plus

The Creator

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Stream on Disney Plus

El Conde

Best Cinematography

Stream on Netflix

Elemental

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Disney Plus

Flamin’ Hot

Best Original Song — "The Fire Inside"

Stream on Disney Plus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Visual Effects

Stream on Disney Plus

The Holdovers

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Leading Role — Paul Giamatti

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Film Editing

Pre-order on Apple TV Plus

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Best Original Score

Stream now on Disney Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Picture

Best Directing

Best Actress in a Leading Role — Lily Gladstone

Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert De Niro

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Original Song — "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)"

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Film Editing

Stream on Apple TV Plus

Maestro

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Leading Role — Bradley Cooper

Best Actress in a Leading Role — Carey Mulligan

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

Best Sound

Stream on Netflix

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Buy or rent on Prime Video

Nimona

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Netflix

Nyad

Best Actress in a Leading Role — Annette Benning

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Jodie Foster

Stream on Netflix

Oppenheimer

Best Picture

Best Directing

Best Actor in a Leading Role — Cillian Murphy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert Downey Jr.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Emily Blunt

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Rent or buy on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video

Past Lives

Best Picture

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Buy or rent on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video

Rustin

Best Actor in a Leading Role — Colman Domingo

Stream on Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Feature

Stream on Binge or Prime Video

Society of the Snow

Best International Feature Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Stream on Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Live-Action Short Film