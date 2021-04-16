All-electric Ferrari confirmed — here’s when it’s coming

Ferrari has confirmed it's making its first fully electric car — and it'll be with us sooner than we'd expected.

The as-yet-unnamed EV will launch in 2025, Ferrari chairman and interim CEO John Elkann revealed in the company's annual shareholders meeting yesterday. And while that might sound like a long way off, the famed Italian car maker had previously refused to give a firm date, stating only that it wouldn't be ready until "after 2025" — so this is progress of a sort.

The idea of a Ferrari without a screaming V8 or V12 engine may be sacrilege to some, but even the Prancing Horse isn't immune to change. In 2019, the Italian automaker launched the plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and an open-topped Spider version followed late last year. And of course hybrid Ferraris have been racing (and sometimes winning) in Formula 1 for several years.

However, soon after the Stradale's release, then-CEO Louis Camilleri said that the company's first fully electric model would be held back until after 2025 because battery technology wasn't advanced enough to do it justice.

That now appears to have changed, with Elkann stating yesterday that "We are very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025. We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way."

We don't know anything at all about the Ferrari EV beyond the fact that it will eventually exist; whether it'll be a production road car or a more exotic sports monster that harks back to the likes of the F40 remains to be seen.

But according to Elkann at least, it will be worth waiting for: "You can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history."

Ferrari fans will be pleased to hear that no doubt — even if they'd rather not have to wait four more years to actually get behind the wheel. Hopefully we'll find out more about it soon, so we can really start counting down the days until it arrives.