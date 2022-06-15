This Alexa feature makes video calls on Echo Show so much better — how it works

There's an underrated feature for Amazon Echo Show devices that brings a major improvement to video calls, specifically for user accessibility. Alexa Call Captioning can live caption video chats, so you can read what the person on the other end of your call is speaking. And now, it's available in more languages.

If you know how to make a video call using the Echo Show, you may have learned it's easy to chat with friends and family using any of the best smart displays with Alexa built-in.

This includes any Echo Show speakers, from the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) to the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). These displays have native Alexa communication features, meaning you can simply ask Alexa to start a video call with anyone in your contact list.

But what if you're hard of hearing? Or have an easier time following conversations with captions? Maybe you just prefer reading as well as listening. Alexa Call Captioning can add captions to your one-on-one video calls. See it in action here:

Call Captioning was already available in English, but now it has added support for Spanish, French, and Portuguese languages. This makes accessibility features for Echo Show users a bit more inclusive.

Regardless of which language you use with Alexa Call Captioning, you'll benefit from almost instant captions. As such, you're probably wondering what you need to do to turn Alexa Call Captioning on your Echo Show (or any of the best Alexa speakers with a display.)

How to turn on Alexa Call Captioning for video chats on Echo Show

To turn on Alexa Call Captioning for video chats, in Settings on your Echo Show device, go to Accessibility and toggle on Call Captioning. It's that simple.

This is officially among the coolest things the Echo Show can do. For more, be sure to check out our guide on how to turn an Echo Show into a digital photo frame and our general tips on how to use Alexa.