AirPods Pro just got a huge upgrade in iOS 14 — meet spatial audio

Apple's AirPods Pro are already some of the best wireless earbuds around, and they're about to get even better. Apple announced several new features for its premium buds, including spatial audio and support for Dolby Atmos, giving you a more theater-like experience right in your ears.

During Its WWDC 2020 keynote—which also the introduction of iOS 14, iPadOS, and watchOS 7—Apple showed several new features coming to the AirPods Pro.

Spatial audio uses algorithms, plus the gyroscope and other sensors in the AirPods Pro, to sense how you're moving your head, and to adjust how audio is delivered to your ears. So, if you're listening to something with an audio source that's "in front" of you, and you turn your head, the sound will then be louder in your ear that's closer to the action. In addition, the AirPods Pro will also support Dolby Atmos.

This should be a key feature, especially as Apple dives deeper into augmented reality.

Another update to the AirPods Pro — and one key for those who have multiple Apple devices — is automatic switching. So, if you're listening to a podcast on your phone, but then move over to your Mac to watch a movie, the AirPods Pro will automatically switch to your laptop as the source. This will work with iPods and the Apple Watch, too.