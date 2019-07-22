Act Fast: New AirPods Are $20 Off at Walmart

The 2nd generation Apple AirPods are among the best headphones you can buy. Sure, they're pricey, but Apple's earbuds are comfortable, provide excellent sound quality, and offer great battery life.

Currently, Walmart has the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for just $144.99. That's $14 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for these earbuds. (They were briefly on sale for $129, earlier in the month, but that deal lasted just a few hours).

Alternatively, you can get the 2019 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179. That's $20 off and the cheapest they've ever been. This model comes with a case that supports Qi-based charging. Otherwise, the AirPods are the same.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now just $144.99 @ Walmart

The 2019 AirPods are comfortable, offer excellent sound quality, and are the best earbuds for Apple fans. They're currently selling at their second-lowest price of the year. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now just $179

These AirPods come with a wireless case that supports Qi charging. Although the Apple Store normally sells them for $199, Walmart has them on sale for $179, which is the cheapest they've ever been. View Deal

The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides better battery life, longer talk times, and faster device switching. For instance, it took the new AirPods just 3.2 seconds to connect to our iPhone XS Max, whereas the previous-gen AirPods took 5.1 seconds. Likewise, switching from our iPhone to our MacBook Pro took 2.8 seconds, whereas the older AirPods took 4.3 seconds.

The new AirPods are also smarter. Instead of having to tap the stem of your AirPods to activate Siri, you can now say "Hey, Siri" to launch Apple's digital assistant. We also like that they feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which offers a more stable connection.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to get 5 hours on a single charge (we got 4 hours and 49 minutes in our tests). The new AirPods also deliver 50% more talk time than their predecessors.

If you're a Prime member, Amazon offers the same pricing on the AirPods and AirPods with Wireless Case.