Play ball! A League of Their Own is stepping into the batter's box this week. The series remake of the 1993 classic movie features all new characters in a similar storyline about women playing baseball during World War II. But the new version makes some key updates by also focusing on race and sexuality in the midst of the more typical underdog's journey to triumph.

A League of Their Own streaming details A League of Their Own will stream on Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday, August 12 at 12 a.m. ET.

Set in the 1943, the show chronicles the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Carson (Abbi Jacobson) is a catcher, much like Geena Davis' Dottie, who tries out for the Rockford Peaches while her husband is fighting in the war. Glamorous Greta has shades of Madonna's Mae, but in a major departure, she and Carson develop much more than the chemistry between teammates.

The other major change in the series is a focus on a Black woman's experience. The co-lead is Max (Chanté Adams), who is frustrated when excluded from tryouts because baseball isn't integrated yet. She takes a factory job hoping to play for the men's team, though she must juggle that with working at her mother's hair salon.

Here's everything to know about how to watch A League of Their Own online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch A League of Their Own in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch A League of Their Own (opens in new tab) on Prime Video starting Friday, August 12 at 12 a.m. ET.

All eight episodes of season 1 will drop at the same time.

(opens in new tab) A League of Their Own is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. (opens in new tab) Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

How to watch A League of Their Own anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss A League of Their Own. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

A League of Their Own cast

The cast of A League of Their Own is led by Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw, the catcher for the Rockford Peaches, and Chanté Adams as Max, a Black woman who is barred from the league.

They are joined by:

D'Arcy Carden as Greta, a team member

Nick Offerman as Casey "Dove" Porter, the team manager

Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, the pitcher

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Max's best friend

Kelly McCormack as Jess

Priscilla Delgado as Esti González

Melanie Field as Jo Deluca

Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox

Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen

Patrick J. Adams as Charlie

Patrice Covington as Gracie

Lea Robinson as Bertie Hart

Nat Faxon as Marshall

Dale Dickey as Beverly

Original movie cast member Rosie O'Donnell makes a cameo as Vi, the owner of a gay bar.