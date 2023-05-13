7 best shows like Succession on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more

As we wait between weeks for the final episodes, the need for shows like Succession grows. And it's no surprise, as HBO Max's series holds a grip on viewers watching every frame of the final chapters of the Roy family story.

Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, depicts a high-powered media family as the various members struggle for power. Throughout, its phenomenal cast — Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — earned the show tons of nominations and some awards.

Despite its success, Succession season 4 is its final outing. Like the previous three, the season has been packed full of drama, bi and brilliant, crackling dialogue. Truly one of the best HBO Max shows, Succession will be missed the minute it departs.

So, here's a list of shows like Succession you can watch before and after it ends.

Industry

Many young graduates dream of making it, and making a fortune, in the world of finance. Some thrive, others barely survive, but there are always people willing to do anything to try and get to the top. Fast-paced drama Industry depicts the cutthroat nature of it all to great success.

Much of the story focuses on the character Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), who is willing to risk it all getting in over her head. You know, just like the Roy siblings these days. Industry also offers stunning shots of London as its backdrop for a chaotic mix of business and pleasure, all laced with tragedy. There are two seasons available now, and the third will add Kit Harrington to the cast.

Also, Industry gives you an up-close look at the City — London's financial district — though its slightly exaggerated for dramatic effect. There are two seasons available now, with a third one in production.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US and on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in the UK

Billions

Sticking with the high-stakes world of finance, Succession fans should also check out Billions. This New York City-based series stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff as the powerful figures who clash when politics and money collide. Again, there are plenty of business power plays and brokered deals.

As with the battle to take over Waystar Royco, it is never entirely clear who is going to come out on top. All the backstabbing and maneuvering means Billions is always an engrossing watch.

Watch on Showtime (opens in new tab) or on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with Showtime (get one free month with code 'FatalAttraction (opens in new tab)' in the US and on Now TV in the UK

The Diplomat

A recent hit on Netflix, The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler. She is following in the footsteps of her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), though she might just be out of her depth. Her husband’s reluctance to accept that Kate's got the power leads to a dark, difficult relationship, somewhat reminiscent of Shiv and Tom’s. This is far from the only struggle Kate faces, as she is pushed into an important role in an emerging an international crisis. The geopolitical intrigue is punctuated with some snappy comedic one-liners and romantic encounters.

The Diplomat was created by Debora Cahn, who worked on both The West Wing and Homeland. Those influences are certainly apparent in this latest show, which has gone over so well with viewers that The Diplomat season 2 is already confirmed.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Ray Donovan

Thug life or family life? That’s the dilemma Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) frequently faces as a fixer for the rich and famous in Los Angeles puts immense strain on his family. It’s not for the faint of heart, but the often violent decisions Donovan is forced to make various explore interesting moral issues.

Kate Moennig and Jon Voight fill out the cast, and help make each episode of Ray Donovan full of intrigue and tension. It’s not always clear who are the good guys. Or if there are any.

Watch on Showtime (opens in new tab) or on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with Showtime (get one free month with code 'FatalAttraction (opens in new tab)' in the US and on Now TV in the UK

The Crown

With the British monarchy very much in the spotlight in recent times, there has never been a better time to watch The Crown. This Netflix series offers great actors in high-stakes situations, and that chaotic family element that Succession always delivers.

The Roys gave us a dramatic insight into the world of powerful media families, and The Crown does the same with the British Royal Family. We do not know exactly how accurate it all is, but it is certainly fun to watch it all play out.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) in the US and UK

The Newsroom

After focusing on Washington, The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin turned his attention to the media industry, and he focused on nightly news shows with The Newsroom. It stars Jeff Daniels as anchor Will McAvoy and Emily Mortimer as super producer Mackenzie McHale. The two have, to put it lightly, a complicated relationship. Over the course of three seasons, The Newsroom gave its own angle on major real-life events, and offered its own view about media works behind the scenes.

Much like Succession, The Newsroom offers all the snappy dialogue we have come to associate with Sorkin’s work, combined with fantastic performances by the aforementioned cast, plus tons of high emotion. It also puts a more positive spin on the people behind the media than Succession, while still acknowledging the industry’s flaws.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Brothers and Sisters

And now for something much less contentious. Family dynamics sit at the heart of what makes Succession so great, and the same is true of Brothers and Sisters. The top-end cast features Calista Flockhart, Sally Field and Rob Lowe, amongst others. Like any family, the Walker clan is forced to be with each other through the good times and the bad, and we see them navigate joy and tragedy.

If you enjoyed the complicated relationship between the Roy siblings, you will love seeing the Walker kids and extended family in action. The series also offers a far less bitter take on families that Succession, so it might give you some hope and reassurance after watching the Roy kids.

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US and Disney Plus (opens in new tab) in the UK