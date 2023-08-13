7 best new to Prime Video movies to watch this month august 2023

An array of new to Prime Video movies are sizzling in August 2023. Amazon boasts a massive library of films, and it keeps growing every month.

Dozens of movies drop on Prime Video for your (home) entertainment. Some are streaming on Prime Video for the first time, while others are returning to the service after playing elsewhere.

Scrolling through all the new options could take hours, maybe days — and nobody has time for that! That's why we’ve selected seven titles that we know are worth watching. We've seen them all and vouch for them. Your next movie night is solved; you're welcome.

Amadeus (1984)

This biopic turned classical music into a battleground, not unlike rap feuds that would follow a couple centuries later. In the latter half of the 18th century, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a preternaturally talented young Viennese composer. He has a fierce rival in Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), a deeply religious man who resents Mozart’s hedonistic lifestyle.

As Mozart’s star rises, Salieri becomes consumed with jealousy and develops an obsession to ruin his nemesis. He hatches a devious plot involving Mozart’s dead father that will have dire consequences for both men. The excellent writing and performances are complemented by rousing renditions of Mozart’s greatest hits (the soundtrack remains one of the most popular classical music recordings of all time). — Kelly Woo

Genre: Biographical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Bones and All (2022)

Maren (Taylor Russell) has lived a very tough life, thanks to a horrific need for human flesh that's meant she has to constantly uproot herself. Fortunately, she meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet), who bears the same affliction and is more used to it than she is.

Bones and All is the reunion of Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino, who previously worked together in the equally emotional Call Me by Your Name. While Bones and All is a beast of a different variety, it's just as compelling and memorable. — Henry T. Casey

Genre: Horror / drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Sure, on paper, Galaxy Quest looks like an off-brand Star Trek movie that's doomed to live in the dollar bin. That's intentional, as it's about the cast of a space opera adventure series, long after their series is over, currently working the fan convention circuit to make their paydays. Unfortunately, they have to deal with the ego of their leading star Jason Nesmith (played by Tim Allen).

But that's the least of their problems here, as the cast is shocked to learn that aliens are real. An awkward bunch has traveled to Earth to find the crew they believe to be actual intergalactic heroes. So, Jason, Gwen (Sigourney Weaver) and Alexander (Alan Rickman), Fred (Tony Shaloub), Tommy (Daryl Mitchell) and Guy (Sam Rockwell) now have to find their inner heroes.

Beloved as the best Star Trek movie without the actual Star Trek name in the title, Galaxy Quest is a love letter to sci-fi and its fandoms. — HTC

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

The Goonies (1985)

Goonies never say die, and fans of this movie will never stop watching it. It’s just a fun, rollicking romp filled with intrigue, action, jokes and a ton of heart. With his family home facing foreclosure, Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) gathers together his friends from their “Goon Docks” neighborhood for one final weekend together.

While rummaging in the attic, they discover a treasure map leading to a long-lost fortune. Mikey, Mouth (Corey Feldman), Data (Ke Huy Quan) and Chunk (Jeff Cohen) race off in search of it, followed by Mikey’s older brother Brand (Josh Brolin) and his gang. But a family of criminals is also hunting for the treasure, putting them all in harm’s way. — KW

Genre: Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The McConaissance kicked off in 2011 with The Lincoln Lawyer, which saw Matthew McConaughey veer toward grittier fare rather than rom-coms. The film (which was recently rebooted into a Netflix series) is based the first of Michael Connelly’s bestselling book series about defense attorney Mickey Haller.

Mickey works out his chauffeur-driven black Lincoln Town Car and his clients are usually low-rent criminals — which his ex-wife Maggie (Marisa Tomei) disapproves of. Then, unexpectedly, he’s hired to represent a wealthy real estate mogul’s son (Ryan Phillippe) when he’s charged with beating up a prostitute. The case bears an uncomfortable resemblance to a previous one Mickey lost that still haunts him. — KW

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Saw (2004)

Nobody wants to wake up in a bathtub, but Adam (Leigh Whannell) has a story that tops them all. He's in a run-down room with Lawrence (Cary Elwes), and they're both chained up and on opposite sides of a corpse.

Quickly, the two men figure out that they're the latest victims of a twisted manipulator called the Jigsaw Killer. To survive, they'll need to understand the "games" they're playing and figure out the truth behind why they were selected for such a demented situation.

One of the best of the series (the next five are also on Prime Video right now), Saw is still regarded as an excellent scary movie today. — HTC

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Yes, yes, yessss! Considered one of the best (if not the very best) romantic comedies of all time, When Harry Met Sally became an instant classic for the way it portrayed how men and women relate to each other — specifically, if they can be friends without sex getting in the way.

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) meet as college grads on a contentious car ride to New York City. Over the years, they run into each other and gradually develop a friendship, which is cemented when their best friends Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher) become a couple. But their bond is tested by — what else? — the issue of sex. — KW

Genre: Romantic comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

