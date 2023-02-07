7 best new movies to watch on HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb. 7-13)

If there's anything universal these days, it's the need for new movies to watch online. Even if you like going to the theater, all of the best streaming services we pay for are packed with movies. And you want to make the most of those monthly fees, right?

The biggest movie of the week is a rom-com starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, playing long term friends who were making out when they first met. It boasts a strong supporting cast, and Kutcher and Witherspoon look as charming as ever. Expect to see a lot of it when you launch Netflix this week.

Reminding us that Valentine's Day is a week away, Prime Video's big movie this week is a romantic comedy about coming back home and finding you may have feelings for ... your ex who's about to get married.

Personally, my most anticipated movie of the week is coming to Hulu. Piggy looks like an unsettling horror film that dares to ask "what if your protector was also a deadly threat?"

Also, the new Whitney Houston biopic has hit digital release, and Netflix is dropping a documentary about iconic basketball legend Bill Russell. Looking for more to watch? We're always tracking the best new movies streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and we've selected the best Oscar movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here, are the top 7 new movies to watch online this week:

All That Breathes (HBO Max)

When we applaud HBO (and HBO Max) for continuing to be the home box office we need, it's partially because of documentaries such as All That Breathes. The film, from director Shaunak Sen, follows Saud and Nadeem, two brothers who have taken on a very particular cause — helping and nurturing the black kites, birds that are nearly ubiquitous in the skies of New Delhi, India.

New Delhi's ever-present smog, sadly, means that the black kites will always need their help. Hailed as mesmerizing and one of the top films of 2022 (not just documentaries), All That Breathes is getting attention for drawing eyes to its urban ecological crisis.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) right now (released today, Feb. 7)

Empire of Light (HBO Max)

Empire of Light is the other ode to cinema of 2022, and one wonders if it would have gotten more attention had it not sat alongside The Fabelmans. Directed and written by Sam Mendes, the film sees life in 1980's England (specifically in Margate, off the coast of Kent) through the eyes of movie theater duty manager Hilary (Olivia Colman). Hilary is dealing with bipolar disorder, and is caught in a web of affairs through one of her colleagues. Things at the theater get increasingly complicated when they hire a Black man named Stephen (Micheal Ward) who suffers through a range of racist experiences put upon him by the locals.

Colman got the most praise when it comes to any performance in the film, though its cinematography earned an Oscars nomination.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) right now (released today, Feb. 7)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Digital)

This recent theatrical release seeks to do what four films have not: correctly tell the life story of Whitney Houston. I Wanna Dance with Somebody paints her whole story, starting with her rise, in the club where exec Clive Davis first saw her sing, and moving onto criticism she faced once she hit it big and some of her most iconic moments. And while the film looks to focus on Houston's success, expect some scenes that look at her most difficult moments.

While some critics say it's too wide a view of Houston's life, without drilling down into the specifics enough, Naomi Ackie won points for her performance of the iconic singer. Its musical numbers also got their fair share of roses.

Buy and watch on Prime Video (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab) and more right now

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix)

Last year, NBA legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88, and he received honor on a level few ever have. In fact, Russell is the first player ever to have his jersey number retired across the NBA, not just for the teams he played for. And Bill Russell: Legend will explain why he earned such applause. More than just a celebrated athlete, Russell was an active and outspoken member of the civil rights movement.

And in this film, we will hear his story told by a who's who of NBA icons — including Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Walton, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isaiah Thomas, Jerry West and Chris Paul — and shown through archival footage from games and marches.

Editor's note: Some are calling Bill Russell: Legend a series, but Netflix currently classifies it as a film.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (Feb. 8)

Piggy (Hulu)

Sara (Laura Galán) is dealing with a tough summer. Mocked with the nickname "cerdita," (female pig) by her peers and harassed by local men, Sara is finding difficulties no matter where she goes. And, then, well, she witnesses something that looks like the abduction of one of her bullies. Suspicion mounts that she's behind it — she has the motivation, of course — and Sara's left with a decision to help those who made her life hell.

This Spanish horror movie is winning praise for inverting the standard tropes, and presenting its gruesome story with a gorgeously-shot look. Equal parts shocking and thought-provoking, Piggy's a sure-fire contender for our best Hulu movies list.

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (Feb. 9)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are friends who started out as something else: two attractive people making out. 20 years later, LA-based Deb needs a break from her life, and NYC-based Peter volunteers to help out and switch places so he can take care of her precocious kid. Debbie accepts and Peter's offer comes with a chatty wing-woman (Zoë Chao) — who gets her chatting with Theo (Jesse Williams) with little effort.

And, well, you know where this is going. Peter's realizing he's more into Debbie than he's ever been willing to admit. Maybe they'll go full Jim and Pam, and meet somewhere in the middle of the country (which would be Prosser, Nebraska). More strong supporting cast members — Steve Zahn, Shiri Appleby, Tig Notaro and Rachel Bloom — help ensure that Your Place or Mine is a fun watch, and not just for fans of the leads.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Feb. 10)

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Ally (Alison Brie) is learning that while you can always go home, you may have some unexplored thoughts and unfinished business that will complicate things waiting for you. In her case, Ally desperately needs a break from her busy TV industry job, and comes back to find Sean (Jay Ellis), her first love, is still there ... and ready to spend a night hanging out and reconnecting.

And the twist about this almost-too-perfect reunion? Well, Sean's getting married, and his fiancee Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) reminds Ally of herself. Brie co-wrote Somebody I Used to Know with director Dave Franco (her husband), and the film reunites her with Community cast member Danny Pudi.

Watch on Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Saturday (Feb. 4)