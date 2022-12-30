5 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix and Peacock (Dec. 30-Jan. 1)

Ring in the new year with a good binge session! Select any of the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix and Peacock, before or after seeing the ball drop.

At the top of the weekend lineup is the long-in-the-making adaptation of White Noise, Don DeLillo’s seminal novel. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star under Noah Baumbach’s direction.

On the television side, Netflix has a new concept — a series where you can watch the episodes in whatever order you choose. Each episode of the heist thriller Kaleidoscope unlocks a different part of the story, leading up to an enthralling finale.

Meanwhile, Paul T. Goldman takes a page from The Rehearsal and How to With John Wilson, as the docu-farce follows director John Woliner on a strange journey to adapt a book.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

White Noise (Netflix)

Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel was his breakout and considered an iconic work of postmodern American literature. But it’s also long been considered impossible to adapt for the screen. Noah Baumbach has decided to take on that challenge, directing his first film that isn’t his own writing.

The absurdist comedy follows Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), his fourth wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) and their blended family as they deal with mundane conflicts of everyday life, while grappling with bigger concepts like death and love. A toxic chemical spill that forces them to flee their town heightens these ruminations into a fever pitch.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

After “choose your own adventure” like Bandersnatch, Netflix is pushing the viewing envelope again with this heist drama where episodes can be watched in any order.

The plot is loosely inspired by the real-ilfe story in which $70 billion in bonds went missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. A crew of thieves plan the heist of a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Each episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of greed, corruption, scheming and betrayals. The order in which they are viewed will create a different perspective for viewers, until the action-packed finale.

Streaming Jan. 1 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)

Jason Woliner, the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has been working on this passion project for over a decade. And it looks like one wild ride. In 2012, Goldman tweeted Woliner seeking help to adapt a book he wrote into a series. Intrigued by the story of a transformation from “wimp to warrior” and a battle against an international crime ring, Woliner sets out to put it on the screen.

Much like The Rehearsal, the result is a quasi-documentary about the making of Goldman’s show and dramatized scenes taken from the book. It all adds up to an utterly bizarre concoction that plays with the boundaries between truth and fiction.

Streaming Jan. 1 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

The Circle season 5 (Netflix)

A new twist is turning The Circle inside out —all the contestants are single! Or … are they? Season 5 is supposed to be stacked with singles ready to mingle. But as usual, the social reality show features a number of catfish, who may be pretending to be romantically available in the hope of winning the big cash prize.

One of them is a familiar face: Shubham Goel (aka Shubi) from season 1! The fan favorite lost to Joey Sasso in the finale and could be just as popular this time around. Or he could become a target … unless he’s catfishing under a different identity.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Chicago Party Aunt season 2 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The adult animated series returns with another slice of deep dish pizza and more alcoholic beverages for hard-partying hairdresser Diane (Lauren Ash). The show, based on Chris Witaske’s satirical Twitter account, continues to follow the hot mess in her various post-divorce exploits.

Also along for the ride is her nerdy nephew and roommate Daniel (Rory O’Malley). Season 2 may see Diane actually — gasp! — adulting, at least a little.