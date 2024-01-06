5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu

The new year may finally be here, but the burning question of what to watch remains. Prime Video, Netflix, and more of the best streaming services are kicking off 2024 with a bunch of new movies that are perfect to curl up and watch on the chilly winter nights ahead.

We've rounded up the best new movies that just landed on streaming, spotlighting all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night go off without a hitch.

The major standout this weekend is Society of the Snow, an Oscar favorite that tells the harrowing true story of a stranded rugby team that survived the freezing wilderness for months after their plane crashed in the Andes mountains. Also leading the pack is Eileen, Anne Hathaway’s Sundance thriller that follows one woman's ill-fated friendship with a new counselor at the prison facility where she works.

So without further ado, here are the top new movies streaming this week.

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

Netflix's chilling survival thriller paints a haunting picture of what it takes to survive impossible odds. The latest from Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, The Orphanage), Society of the Snow adapts the harrowing true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster that saw a group of young men stranded in the heart of the Andes mountains for months.

In the wake of the crash, the survivors must resort to extreme measures if they have any hope of rescue from one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet. Pan’s Labyrinth’s Oscar-winning special effects make-up artists David Martí and Montse Ribé go to great lengths to put viewers in the frostbitten shoes of the survivors with agonizingly realistic injuries. Fair warning: This movie is not for the faint of heart.

Eileen (PVOD)

You can finally watch Anne Hathaway’s Sundance thriller from the comfort of your own home. Based on Ottessa Moshfegh's debut novel of the same name, Eileen stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eileen Dunlop, a young woman working at a correctional facility in a dreary New England town. Her mundane, often bleak day-to-day life with her abusive, alcoholic father (Shea Whigham) takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of the facility's new psychologist, Rebecca (Anne Hathaway).

What unfolds is a 1960s period drama that gives audiences a front-row seat to what happens when desperate people reach their breaking point. Critics have raved about the charged but disturbing duo that is McKenzie and Hathaway. Brace yourself for a riveting psychological thriller packed with outstanding performances.

Foe (Prime Video)

Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as husband-and-wife Hen and Junior, Foe is a sci-fi thriller set in 2065 with some serious Black Mirror vibes. The couple leads an unassuming life on a remote farm, but their tranquil existence is shaken by an encounter with a mysterious stranger (Aaron Pierre).

The stranger presents them with an intriguing proposition: Junior gets the chance to live among the stars, but there's a catch — Hen will be accompanied by a robot in his absence. It's a tantalizing offer that ends up challenging the couple's relationship and identities. Despite Foe receiving mixed critical reviews, audiences were much kinder, in particular praising Ronan and Mescal's performances that shine despite the movie's flaws.

Good Grief (Netflix)

Also landing on Netflix this week is Dan Levy’s directorial debut, Good Grief. Levy wrote and stars in this latest comedy-drama, where he plays a widower still reeling from the unexpected loss of his husband (Luke Evans) and who takes his friends to Paris for some soul-searching.

Along for the ride are Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel as his friends, Sophie and Thomas. The trio unpacks messy secrets and tackles some hard truths as they try to help their friend pick up the pieces after his world falls apart. Just based on the trailer, Good Grief looks to be a love letter to friendship and the messiness of grief that is sure to pull on your heartstrings.

Danger Below Deck (Hulu)

I grew up on Lifetime movies, and while no one's making the argument that they're the pinnacle of cinema, they do scratch a certain itch. Danger Below Deck is no exception, blending True Crime vibes and suspenseful action sequences for the perfect mindless popcorn fodder.

The movie stars Katherine McNamara and Jasmine Sky Sarin as two influencers who set out on a cruise trip through the Caribbean and South Pacific. A battle of wills threatens to tear them apart as their online personas and real-life ambitions clash, and their vacation soon turns into a nightmare as they find themselves fighting for their lives.

