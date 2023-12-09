5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more

This weekend there are quite a few movies from the best streaming services worth your time.

Of course, there’s also a major paid video-on-demand release in the form of Killers of the Flower Moon , so if you opt for renting rather than queueing up Netflix we won’t blame you. But if you decide to wait for the Martin Scorsese epic to hit Apple TV Plus , there are still some great options from Netflix , Peacock and more.

Chief among these is Leave the World Behind, a Netflix movie from director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) that has a star-studded cast. But there are also classics like Love Actually, a legendary holiday movie with a cast that can go toe-to-toe with any of these movies, or any movie in general. Ready to start watching? Here are the top movies streaming this weekend.

Killers of the Flower Moon (PVOD)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true story of mysterious murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s. Leo plays newcomer Ernest Burkhart, whose uncle William King Hale (De Niro) is a revered member of the local community in the Osage Nation despite being a white man.

Both actors are great in this movie, and the story is compelling throughout despite the 206-minute runtime. But Lily Gladstone steals the show from DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese. Her performance as Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage Nation and Burkhardt’s wife, is incredible. She’ll definitely be in Oscar consideration this award season. - MM

Buy or rent now on Amazon

Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

This apocalyptic thriller film from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) features a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Married couple Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Hawke) rent a luxurious home for a weekend with their kids Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie).

But their vacation is soon upended by the arrival of two strangers, G.H. (Ali) and daughter Ruth (Myha’la). They bring news of a cyberattack that has led them to seek refuge in the house they claim to be their own. The two families must co-exist as they face a disaster that could destroy life as they know it. - KW

Streaming now on Netflix

Love Actually (Netflix/AMC Plus)

Either one of the best — or worst — Christmas movies, depending on your point of view, Love Actually follows a set of interconnected Londoners as they stumble through their relationships in the weeks leading up to Christmas. It’s packed with more renowned British actors than a Harry Potter film: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, and Martin Freeman are just some of the faces you’ll recognize.

Directed by Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones’ Diary), the movie opened to little fanfare back in 2003 but picked up steam and was the subject of a hilarious, but brutal Jezebel takedown in 2013. Watch it — or hate-watch it — either way, there’s plenty to talk about between you and your friends. - MP

Streaming now on Netflix or AMC Plus

The Cooler (Peacock)

Bernie (William H. Macy) is such a bad-luck charm that he’s employed at a casino as a “cooler” — his mere presence will ruin others’ hot streaks, ensuring that the house always wins. He continues in his sad-sack ways until he meets Natalie (Maria Bello), a prostitute originally hired to give him a little cheer, but it develops into a true relationship.

Now, the suddenly happy Bernie is having the opposite effect on gamblers — to the displeasure of his boss Shelly (Alec Baldwin). Macy’s hang-dog looks are perfect in this role, and Baldwin — nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar — also excels as an old-school mobbed-up casino boss. - MP

Streaming now on Peacock

Every Body (Peacock)

Every Body is considered one of the best documentaries of the year and is strongly considered to be on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination. It tells the story of intersex people, something that has been historically overlooked. It stars intersex advocates Sean Saifa Wall, Alicia Roth Weigel and River Gallo.

Every Body not only goes into the struggles of intersex people, but it also serves as a highly informative education tool. This movie excels at raising awareness about an often overlooked and misunderstood community. - MM

Streaming now on Peacock