2023 Orange Bowl live stream: How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia

For longtime college football fans, the Orange Bowl holds a special place in their hearts. It’s been home to classic games between college football heavyweights, and it’s showcased so much talent from so many players. But the 2023 Orange Bowl may just be the biggest one yet.

Date: December 30

Time: 4 p.m. ET

• U.S. channel — Watch on ESPN via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This year’s Orange Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on December 30, will see the fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles take on the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Florida State and Georgia are the two highest-ranked teams to ever compete for an Orange Bowl victory, topping last season’s matchup between No. 6 Clemson and No. 7 Tennessee.

To say that this year’s matchup carries more intrigue than ever before might be an understatement. On one side of the ball, we have Georgia, the defending national champions and one of the most impressive teams in the country. Georgia is coming off a tough loss to Alabama, in which the Crimson Tide secured a three-point victory to send them to the college football playoffs. If Georgia had won the game, it would have been the Bulldogs and not Alabama heading to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Florida State has found itself caught up in politics. The Seminoles went undefeated this year and many, many people assumed the team would easily make it to the college football playoffs. But after getting snubbed and pushed out of the four-team tournament, Florida State fans were understandably upset. It got so bad, in fact, that Floria Governor Ron DeSantis offered the state’s help in a lawsuit petitioning for a Florida State appearance in the tournament.

It's against all that off-field drama that Florida State and Georgia will square off for Orange Bowl glory. And there’s no telling which team will take the crown. Will Georgia be able to hold off an undefeated Florida State or will the defending national champions find a way to topple the Seminoles?

This is a game you don’t want to miss. So read on for how you can watch it.

How to watch the 2023 Orange Bowl from anywhere

If you're traveling on December 30 and just can't seem to find any platform to watch the game on, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch the Orange Bowl in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Orange Bowl will air live on ESPN. Since ESPN is ubiquitous on cable or satellite services, if you have a subscription to one of them, you should find it on your dial.

ESPN is also planning to stream the games from the ESPN app and the ESPN website, though on the latter, you’ll need to log in and authenticate your cable, satellite, or live TV provider.

You can also find ESPN on several streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and others.

Sling Orange, one of our favorite streaming platforms, offers 40 channels, including ESPN. And at $40 per month, it’s nicely affordable. Another favorite service of ours, Fubo, costs $75 per month and comes with 121 channels, including ESPN.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching college basketball and sports in general. Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch the Orange Bowl in Canada

The Orange Bowl won’t be available on cable or satellite in Canada, but Fubo streams ESPN in Canada.

If you're not a Fubo customer, you may want to opt for our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, which will allow you to access another streaming service to watch the games.

How to watch the Orange Bowl in the UK

If you’re in the U.K., the Orange Bowl won’t be aired live, so you’ll need to opt for a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch the Orange Bowl in Australia

Kayo is an Australia-only streaming service that carries a variety of sports programming, including college football. Kayo will be streaming the Orange Bowl live.

If you don't want to sign up for Kayo, you can log on to ExpressVPN and access your streaming service of choice from Australia.