2023 NFL Draft live stream: How to watch online, time and TV channel

Draft day is almost here! Yes, tomorrow we watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream online to see if the talent falls where all the experts believe they will. Unfortunately, it's all a bit obvious, though, as the top pick has signaled the path going forward.

2023 NFL Draft live stream: Date, start time NFL Draft dates: Thursday (April 27) to Saturday (April 29)

NFL Draft start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT

Channels: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

On Monday, reports broke that Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young was ending his pre-draft visits with teams. This was a pretty big signal that Young knows he's going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft — headed to the Carolina Panthers.

He's already met with the Panthers, as well as the Texans (No. 2 pick) and Raiders (No. 7). Carolina actually swooped into the position to get this pick last month when it traded with the Bears — who got wide receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth-overall pick and a second round selection (plus two more picks split between the next two years).

Believe it or not, the aforementioned Houston Texans may not actually pick a QB. Edge Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama is expected to get that spot.

Anderson Jr. could fall to third pick, though, as some believe that Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson may be in Houston's sight. Going down the list, C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State), Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon) and Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia) are also top prospects.

Here's how to watch 2023 NFL Draft wherever you are.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream from anywhere on Earth

Don't worry if you're out of the country, because you can keep using the streaming services you already pay for to watch an NFL Draft live stream anywhere in the world. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all three days of the draft, without being thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions.

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft live streams in the US

Folks in America have a pretty good shot of watching the NFL Draft 2023 live stream on the channel of their choice — or at least one that doesn't cost much to get. Since the NFL Draft is on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it's available on almost every service, including Sling TV , YouTube TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) and Fubo (opens in new tab). Sling gives you a couple of options for catching the NFL Draft 2023 live stream: if you sign up to Sling Orange, you can watch the Draft on ESPN, whereas if you go for Sling Blue you can tune in to the NFL Network's coverage.

Blue and Orange packages start at $40 a month, though the price goes up by $5 if you're in one of the select regions where Blue users pay more for ABC.

Fubo is our other recommendation here because it has a ton of sports coverage, and all three of the above channels. Fubo starts at $75 per month, though you'll be paying more if there are regional sports networks in your area.

Both are among our picks for the best cable TV alternative and the best streaming services.

How to watch NFL Draft live streams online in the UK

Our friends across the pond will watch the NFL Draft live stream on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), on Sky Sports Action.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch NFL Draft live streams online in Canada

Canadians have multiple options for how to watch the NFL Draft live stream online. Coverage of the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET, with pre-show coverage at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m..

For the rest of the rounds (which aren't in the TSN schedule), ABC affiliates in Canada will also broadcast the draft, and Canadians with the NFL Network can also watch there.

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft live streams online in Australia

ESPN, via Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) will let you watch the NFL Draft live streams — for every single pick.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.