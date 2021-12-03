Polestar 3 reveal gives us our first glimpse at the new all-electric SUV

Polestar has grand ambitions for the future of its brand, that much we know, and the Polestar 3 SUV is the next one heading to the production line. It’s also set to be the first Polestar car manufactured in the United States.

The premium SUV isn’t set to officially launch until next year, yet Polestar has just given us a glimpse of what’s to come. The car may be covered in camouflage, but it does give us an idea of what to expect.

Naturally things are quite different from the Polestar 2, which is a five-door sedan more akin to the Tesla Model S or Model 3. Meanwhile the Polestar 3 is a premium SUV, which will likely be competing with the Tesla Model X or the Jaguar I-Pace.

That means the car has a bigger profile and sits higher than its predecessor, like any good SUV does. That also means there’s a higher rear, which will do wonders for people who regularly need to pack far too much stuff in the trunk. However, it’s not clear how much storage space there will be.

Other features on show include a hefty set of wheel, and a glass roof, though both of those are pretty commonplace on electric SUVs. it does, however, retain the same thin headlight profile as the Polestar 2.

The big news is that the Polestar 3 will come with Volvo’s semi-autonomous Highway Pilot system. The system sounds similar to General Motors’ SuperCruise tech, and will enable the car to drive itself without driver involvement on select highways. In other words a level 3 system, which doesn’t require full driver attention at all times.

This will be accomplished with a mix of autonomous driving software and external sensors. Key to those sensors is the LiDAR module, which will be discreetly tucked away in the windshield of compatible cars — including the Polestar 3 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Polestar 3, including price, range, speed and other features. However, deliveries on the car are expected to begin in Q1 2023. And we can reasonably expect the car to offer some impressive performance, given Polestar’s history as a racing and performance car company.

Whether it will join the Polestar 2 as on of the best electric cars, has yet to be seen.