2020 Paris-Nice live stream: How to watching UCI World Tour cycling online

Competitors in the Paris-Nice live streams are rolling on until Sunday. In the world of cycling, there are few bigger events than the UCI World Tour, a series of races and road cycling events that attempt to put the best cyclists in the world on the road to compete for supremacy.

And one of the most exciting UCI World Tour events is the stage race between Paris and Nice. The event, which is happening now and will continue through March 15, is the 78th edition of the race. And with eight stages and a distance of 767.8 miles, it's one of the longest and most arduous cycling experiences of the year.

Overall, there are 17 teams competing in this year's race, including a dozen UCI World Tour teams and five UCI Professional Continental teams. Interestingly, there were more teams scheduled to participate in the race, but some pulled out over COVID-19 fears.

Still, the teams that are competing are proving extremely competitive so far. And now that Germany's Maximilian Schachmann won the first stage, Giacomo Nizzolo from Italy took the second stage, and Ivan Garcia from Spain took the third stage, it's anyone's race to win.

So, if you're interested in catching the 2020 Paris-Nice cycling competition and want to see which team will ultimately win, read on for our guide to how to get a Paris-Nice live stream and see every last minute of action.

2020 Paris-Nice cycling live stream start time, channel

The 2020 Paris-Nice live streams go on from through Sunday, March 15. The event is streaming in the U.S. on FloSports' FloBikes platform. You can also watch it on NBC Sports Gold. The fifth stage began earlier today

Here's a breakdown of races and start times between now and Sunday:

Stage 5: Thursday, March 12 at 4:45 a.m. ET

Stage 6: Friday, March 13 at 6:15 a.m. ET

Stage 7: Saturday, March 14 at 3:50 a.m. ET

Stage 8: Sunday, March 15 at 5:45 a.m. ET

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2020 Paris-Nice cycling?

If you’re traveling outside the country, you don't need to go without a Paris-Nice live stream, as long as you've got a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble.View Deal

How can I get a 2020 Paris-Nice cycling live stream in the US?

Unfortunately, the 2020 Paris-Nice cycling races won't be so easy to find. But that doesn't mean it will be impossible.

In the U.S., the events will be available on two streaming services. The first is called FloBikes, a channel available from FloSports, that will allow you both livestream the event and watch races on demand. Plans start at $12.50 per month.

If you'd prefer to go with a better-known brand, you can also watch the races on NBC Sports Gold, another streaming service that costs $20 per year. That's a nice savings — it regularly costs $55.

How can I get Paris-Nice live streams in the UK?

The Paris-Nice race is exclusively on Eurosport in the U.K.. That means you can get live coverage on your big and smaller screens, as long as you're willing to pay. For Eurosport Player starts at £6.99 a month and works on laptops and mobile devices.

Eurosport can also be added to Sky, Virgin or BT TV plans.

How can I get Paris-Nice live streams in Canada?

Oh Canada, you'll need FloBikes Paris-Nice 2020 action. The good news is you can stream them online, and watch from anywhere.

FloBikes starts at $30 per month, but you can save with an annual $150 membership, which averages out to $12.50 per month.

How can I watch the 2020 Paris-Nice cycling race on TV?

Sorry, but you're out of luck (unless you're in France or Australia). The Paris-Nice cycling event will not be airing on regular U.S. broadcast channels available through your cable or satellite provider, but it's on France 3 and SBS, in France and Australia, respectively.