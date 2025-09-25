I've tested some of the best mattresses of the year. From all foam, marshmallow soft beds to firm hybrids. But I think I've finally found the perfect fit for me: A Euro top mattress.

As a side sleeper, I need plenty of cushioning around my shoulders and hips. I'm also a restless sleeper who tosses and turns all night. I didn't like the slow-moving feel of memory foam and beds that were too firm resulted in a lot of pressure build up around the touch-point of the bed.

So what was the solution? Turns out a firm and responsive bed with a softer, cushioning layer near the surface of the mattress (a Euro top or pillow top) was the answer. Here's why I think the best pillow-top mattresses will suit most side sleepers and how to choose the right one for you.

What’s a tight top mattress?

A tight-top mattress refers to the majority of mattresses, or your more traditional style mattress. This means that the mattress layers are contained within the bed, with a cover sewn on top. This creates a flat sleeping surface.

Below is an example of a tight top mattress. Usually, the seam is stitched along the sides of the mattress, at the same level of the cover so there isn’t a visible layer above it.

(Image credit: Future)

What’s a Euro top mattress?

Many mattress brands use the terms ‘Euro top’ and ‘pillow top’ interchangeably. A Euro top is a mattress that has extra cushioning layers near the surface of the mattress that cushion the body. These layers sit below the mattress cover, as part of the overall structure of the mattress.

A pillow top also has additional cushioning layers, but rather than being incorporated into the mattress, they sit on top of the mattress in a separate layer stitched on top. Below is an example of a Euro top mattress and a pillow-top.

(Image credit: Future)

Why swapping to a Euro top helped me sleep better

After switching from a tight top mattress to a Euro top, my sleep improved a lot. As a side sleeper, I need soft cushioning around my joints, but don’t enjoy sinking into a soft bed. Here’s why a Euro top was perfect for me (and why I think most side sleepers should make the swap).

I stayed comfortable throughout the night

As a side sleeper, the typical issue with most mattresses is that there isn’t enough ‘give’ around my shoulders, hips and knees. This makes the bed feel too firm, and makes pressure build up quickly. Often, this means I toss and turn throughout the night to relieve the pressure, leading to more disrupted sleep.

Well, the Euro top mattress has stopped this from happening. Although I was initially surprised by the firmness of the mattress, thinking it wasn’t suitable for side sleepers, you quickly feel the subtle cushioning of the Euro top layer. The extra give at the surface of the mattress meant I was comfortable quickly and able to stay comfortable throughout the night.

While the level of ‘give’ a Euro or pillow top mattress will give depends on the individual mattress, you can expect more pressure relief than a standard tight-top bed, which is why many of the best mattresses for side sleepers include a Euro or pillow top.