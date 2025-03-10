Hot sleepers, hurry! The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is 62% off in epic new sale

The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket drops to $94.99 from $250

The image shows a man holding a book while looking back at a woman sitting on the couch with a laptop and a green weighted blanket draped on her lap
(Image credit: Gravity)

The clocks have gone forward, signalling the arrival of spring. With temperatures rising, now is an excellent time to invest in a cooling weighted blanket — and right now you can buy a Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket from $94.99 at Gravity (was from $250), thanks to a significant 62% off deal.

A cooing weighted blanket offers the same anxiety relieving benefits of the best weighted blankets, but with added cooling technology to prevent overheating during warmer weather. Should you buy it? Let's take a closer look...

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket: single was from $250 now from $94.99 at Gravity
The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket helps relieve anxiety and prevent overheating for hot sleepers. Similar to the original Gravity Weighted Blanket, its weighted inner blanket is filled with glass beads that are evenly distributed to make sure it impacts pressure points in all the right places to help calm the nervous system. The difference with the Gravity Cooling Weighted blanket is that it has a cover made from 100% lyocell that's derived from eucalyptus, meaning its naturally lightweight, ultra-breathable and moisture-wicking. Gravity weighted blankets are premium blankets and command a premium price, which makes this 62% discount a particularly impressive deal. A single in 15lb or 20lbs and a queen/king in 35 lbs are all now $94.99 (was $250).

User score: ★★★★½ (67 reviews)

View Deal

Compared to the original Gravity Weighted Blanket, which is made with a micro-fleece plush cover, the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is much better suited to hot sleepers and warmer periods of the year, thanks to the thermoregulating lyocell fabric cover.

The overall comfort is similar in both, however, with an evenly distributed fill of glass beads designed to stimulate the sensation of getting a hug as you sleep. This 'deep touch pressure stimulation' helps to release serotonin and melatonin, making you feel more relaxed and sleep better.

Maintenance is also the same for both, with the outer cover being machine washable on a cold wash, followed by tumble drying on low. The inner weighted blanket layer can only washed by hand and should be air-dried.

The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is available in three size (single in 15 lbs and 20 lbs and queen/king in 35 lbs) and color variants (classic grey, forest green and cocoa). You now find it at up to 62% off which drops the MSRP from $250 to $94.99 for the all sizes and weights.

However, some colors are currently not available in both single weights, and the queen/king size is currently out of stock in all colors.

This weighted blanket does not come with a sleep trial or warranty, but there is a 30-day return policy. However, you will bear the return costs.

