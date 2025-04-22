It's Earth Day and our favorite organic mattresses are on sale — here are the deals we recommend
Eco-friendly mattress deals that you (and the planet) will love, starting from $578 for a queen
Organic mattresses combine eco-friendly credentials with superior comfort, as well as being antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. While you’re likely to pay more for a sustainably made mattress, we’re seeing big savings on organic mattresses this Earth Day — and we’ve rounded up the top three deals to shop today. That includes the huge 22% sitewide sale on luxury organic mattresses at Naturepedic.
The below beds boast GOTs and GOLs certification, as well as premium materials like natural latex, recycled steel and sustainably sourced wool, which you’ll find in all of our favorite organic mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budgets.
We’re expecting to see deep discounts in next month’s Memorial Day mattress sales but if it’s an organic mattress you’re after, the below Earth Day mattress deals offer excellent value for money — like 10% off the Green Mattress at Avocado, now $1,799 for a queen (was $1,999.) If none of the below catch your eye, it is worth also checking out our guide to the best mattress sales of the month for deals from some of our favorite brands.
Top 3 organic queen mattress deals
1. Allswell Organic Mattress (queen): was $648 now $578 at Walmart
From Walmart's own-brand mattress line-up, the Allswell Organic is a hybrid bed that features GOLS certified organic latex, GOTS certified organic wool and cotton and recycled steel springs, meaning it's naturally breathable. Reviews indicate a firmer feel, which tends to suit back or stomach sleepers (the best mattresses for stomach sleepers have firmer builds to support the hips.) At just $578 for a queen (was $648) it's a bargain for an organic mattress, although there's no trial period and limited warranty information.
User score: ★★★★½ (99 reviews)
2. Avocado Green Mattress (queen): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Avocado
The Green, Avocado's flagship mattress, is a leader in the organic mattress market. Our Avocado Green Mattress review team loved the cooler sleep feel (courtesy of the naturally breathable GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool cover, GOLS-certified organic latex layers and open springs) and while its 7/10 firmness means it lacks some contouring, the support is excellent. For more cushioning, you can upgrade to a medium pillow-top version or a plush box-top option. There's 10% off in the Earth Day Avocado mattress sale, reducing a queen to $1,799 (was $1,999.) We have seen better deals before but this mattress has also been sold for full MSRP lately, so you might want to snap up the sale. It comes with a 25-year warranty and 365-night trial.
3. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Organic Mattress (queen): was $2,799 now $2,183.22 at Naturepedic
Like all the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Concerto offers plush cushioning at the shoulders and hips — and this really is a side sleeper mattress, as we discovered in our Naturepedic Concerto Mattress review. It's soft but provided plenty of support for our side sleeping main tester, who didn't experience any aches or pains while sleeping on the Concerto. This mattress also excels at temperature regulation (thanks to its 8 layer natural build that features organic latex). Naturepedic sales are rare (and ones this big are even rarer) so use code EARTH22 at checkout to save 22% on your purchase. A queen is now $2,183.22 (was $2,799) and comes with a 25-year warranty and 100-night trial.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.