It's Earth Day and our favorite organic mattresses are on sale — here are the deals we recommend

Organic mattresses combine eco-friendly credentials with superior comfort, as well as being antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. While you’re likely to pay more for a sustainably made mattress, we’re seeing big savings on organic mattresses this Earth Day — and we’ve rounded up the top three deals to shop today. That includes the huge 22% sitewide sale on luxury organic mattresses at Naturepedic .

The below beds boast GOTs and GOLs certification, as well as premium materials like natural latex, recycled steel and sustainably sourced wool, which you’ll find in all of our favorite organic mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budgets.



We’re expecting to see deep discounts in next month’s Memorial Day mattress sales but if it’s an organic mattress you’re after, the below Earth Day mattress deals offer excellent value for money — like 10% off the Green Mattress at Avocado , now $1,799 for a queen (was $1,999.) If none of the below catch your eye, it is worth also checking out our guide to the best mattress sales of the month for deals from some of our favorite brands.

Top 3 organic queen mattress deals

1. Allswell Organic Mattress (queen): was $648 now $578 at Walmart

From Walmart's own-brand mattress line-up, the Allswell Organic is a hybrid bed that features GOLS certified organic latex, GOTS certified organic wool and cotton and recycled steel springs, meaning it's naturally breathable. Reviews indicate a firmer feel, which tends to suit back or stomach sleepers (the best mattresses for stomach sleepers have firmer builds to support the hips.) At just $578 for a queen (was $648) it's a bargain for an organic mattress, although there's no trial period and limited warranty information. User score: ★★★★½ (99 reviews)

2. Avocado Green Mattress (queen): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Avocado

The Green, Avocado's flagship mattress, is a leader in the organic mattress market. Our Avocado Green Mattress review team loved the cooler sleep feel (courtesy of the naturally breathable GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool cover, GOLS-certified organic latex layers and open springs) and while its 7/10 firmness means it lacks some contouring, the support is excellent. For more cushioning, you can upgrade to a medium pillow-top version or a plush box-top option. There's 10% off in the Earth Day Avocado mattress sale, reducing a queen to $1,799 (was $1,999.) We have seen better deals before but this mattress has also been sold for full MSRP lately, so you might want to snap up the sale. It comes with a 25-year warranty and 365-night trial. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (19,000+ reviews)