I sleep on a twin mattress — 3 Presidents' Day deals I recommend for luxury solo sleep

Tthis year's Presidents' Day deals feature big savings on twin-size mattresses. As a mattress tester who sleeps on a twin size bed herself, I'm excited to be sharing my favorite deals for luxury solo sleep right here. That includes a twin Nectar Classic mattress for $349 with $449 of free bedding — a phenomenal deal that comes with free shipping, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty too.
Twin is the smallest of the standard mattress sizes, measuring 38" wide and 75" long. For shorter adults such as myself who have a small bedroom and sleep alone, a twin is a suitable option if you want to maximize your space.
All of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide come in a twin or twin XL size, so you have plenty of choice available in the Presidents' Day mattress sales. Here are the three twin size deals I recommend buying..
I slept on a twin Nectar Original mattress in a box which was an excellent fit for my average-weight, side-sleeping self. The Nectar Classic improves upon the Original by offering greater support for all types of sleepers and is the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Nectar mattress sales aren't anything new, but this one is noteworthy because it comes with a free set of sheets, a mattress protector, and a pillow. Add to that a lifetime warranty and a risk-free one-year trial and you have one of the best deals around. Read our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review to learn more.
This luxury mattress was released as a direct competitor to the Saatva Classic for a lot less. The Cloverlane comes in three firmness levels (medium, firm, extra firm) and features dedicated lumbar support, reinforced edges, and a cozy Euro Top. It also includes free White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. Most sizes of the Cloverlane are out of stock, but not twin — and at just $599, this is a fantastic deal for a top-rated hybrid mattress. I slept on my Cloverlane Hybrid for a year and enjoyed it; read my Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review for more details.
One way to save money on a premium brand is to buy a smaller size. Granted, $1,599 is still a steep price to pay for a twin, but the Tempur-Adapt is an excellent mattress for back pain. It delivers outstanding pressure relief and plenty of support, particularly if you sleep flat on your back. In addition to $100 off, this Tempur-Pedic mattress sale also includes $300 in free sleep accessories — just add eligible items to your cart and apply code 300FREE. White Glove Delivery is included, as is a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Read my Tempur-Adapt Mattress review for more.
