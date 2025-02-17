I sleep on a twin mattress — 3 Presidents' Day deals I recommend for luxury solo sleep

Tthis year's Presidents' Day deals feature big savings on twin-size mattresses. As a mattress tester who sleeps on a twin size bed herself, I'm excited to be sharing my favorite deals for luxury solo sleep right here. That includes a twin Nectar Classic mattress for $349 with $449 of free bedding — a phenomenal deal that comes with free shipping, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty too.

Twin is the smallest of the standard mattress sizes, measuring 38" wide and 75" long. For shorter adults such as myself who have a small bedroom and sleep alone, a twin is a suitable option if you want to maximize your space.

All of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide come in a twin or twin XL size, so you have plenty of choice available in the Presidents' Day mattress sales. Here are the three twin size deals I recommend buying..