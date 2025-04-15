Amazon is selling my favorite cheap queen mattress for just $289 and it's ideal for stomach sleepers on a budget

I recently had a chance to try the Siena Memory Foam Mattress and loved how supportive it felt for stomach sleeping. If that sounds like your dream bed too then I've found you a great deal: today you can buy a queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress for $289 at Amazon. That's $40 cheaper than the lowest price I tracked during Black Friday.

Cheap mattresses can have an uncomfortable sinking sensation due to lack of any decent support layers, but I found the Siena supportive from head to toe. It's also much firmer than a typical all-foam mattress, making it a good option for keeping heavier people on top of the bed where their spine is better aligned (this helps prevent neck and back pain).

The Siena Memory Foam sits in our best mattress guide because it scored high marks in most of our in-house tests, outperforming more expensive rivals such as the Bear Original and the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. I doubt you'll buy it for a cheaper price in the Memorial Day mattress sales in May either so if you need a new mattress and like the Siena, I totally recommend this deal while it lasts.

Stomach sleeper support for less

I recently got hands-on with the Siena Memory Foam Mattress and as a stomach sleeper I was blown away by the full body support.

Cheap all-foam mattresses can have a quicksand feel (like you're stuck in the mattress) but the Siena keeps you on top, with a squishy top layer to boost pressure relief.

A monthly Siena mattress sale typically reduces a queen to around $359 and honestly, it's a bargain at that price. So I think $289 is practically unmissable. Ultimately, if you want a top-rated mattress in a box to help you sleep better and for a show-stopper price, then this is the deal for you.