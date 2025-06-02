Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live — retailers to check for restock as launch week arrives

Nintendo Switch 2 launches this week. It’s been a long road to the Switch 2, but finally, after much waiting, Nintendo’s next-gen console is just a few days away from being in our hands.

With launch week comes the end of the Switch 2 pre-order period, but we’re not quite at the end of the road yet. All major U.S. retailers are currently sold out of the console, but I’m tracking listings for any signs of restocks ahead of the console’s launch on Thursday.

There have been very few opportunities to score a Switch 2 since pre-orders initially went live in late April. But release day restocks are confirmed at Best Buy, GameStop and Target. So, we can say with certainty that this week will bring new opportunities to secure a Switch 2.

Over in the U.K., the stock situation has been a little better. The first wave of Switch 2 pre-orders sold out pretty quickly, but there’s been a real abundance of restock since, and some of these restocks have lasted for multiple days. However, several retailers have packaged up available stock in pricey bundles, which may explain the slower sales.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch globally this week, on Thursday, June 5, and retailers for $449 / £395, or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of Mario Kart World.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a Switch 2 for launch, I’m on hand with the latest pre-order updates and the retailer listings you need to check. I’ve been tracking stock for in-demand tech items for more than five years, and I’m here to help you get your Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the U.S. Pre-orders began in North America on April 24, and the hybrid console will officially release on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings

PRE-ORDER W/ INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store sent out Switch 2 pre-order invites to selected Nintendo accounts on May 8. In the U.K., Nintendo also held an additional stock drop at the same time, but this required an active Nintendo Online account to participate. There's no word yet on whether the Nintendo Store U.S. will also have additional stock.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer began taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listings pages, but isn't yet taking pre-orders of the console. The online retailer wasn't involved in the first drop of Switch 2 stock, but could be gearing up to take pre-orders soon.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are live. Drops started April 24, but have since sold out. The console is available to pre-order both online and in-store. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events for Nintendo Switch 2.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy started taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club hasn't confirmed its pre-order details for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the retailer currently has a listing page for the Mario Kart World bundle, so it's one to watch right now.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 pre-orders. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders

Mario Kart World: $79 at Walmart Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Walmart Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders UK

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. last month and have been restocked several times. Switch 2 is currently in stock for £395 at Amazon.