Best Black Friday deals live — 79 deals I'd shop this weekend

The holiday shopping season is officially here. Practically every retailer is pushing its Black Friday deals right now. Normally, I'd recommend people wait till Thanksgiving Week to make any big purchases, but this year I'm telling friends and family to start their holiday shopping now.

I've been covering Black Friday for 17 years and as far as I'm concerned, Black Friday started last month. What was supposed to be a "fall Prime Day" morphed into a royal rumble with competing Black Friday sales from the likes of Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. As a deals editor, it makes my life busy (especially since I got married last month), but it's great for shoppers because that means you don't have to wait till Thanksgiving to start your holiday shopping.

Yes, there are a few items I might recommend waiting on (more on that later), but a lot of the deals I expected to see on November 29 are already live. For example, you can currently get the Apple Watch 10 for $349 at Amazon. (That's the lowest price since its release). Likewise, Walmart just unveiled one of my favorite holiday sales, which is this massive Shark/Ninja appliance sale with devices from $14. (I own a few Shark/Ninja appliances and can truly vouch for them).

And it's not just tech devices that are on sale. There's a huge 50% off REI clearance sale with discounts on Hoka, Patagonia, and The North Face. Although it's technically not a sale, Lululemon has also restocked its We Made Too Much section with workout gear/accessories for men and women starting at $9. (This is a sale I'll shop later today as I do love my Lulu Pace Breaker workout shorts).

All this to say — I'm starting my Black Friday shopping now and if you want to save money, I recommend you do the same. On this live blog I and the entire Tom's Guide team will be highlighting the best Black Friday deals we come across. So make sure to bookmark this page and check often for the best sales through the end of the season.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering deals for 17 years and to maximize my dollar, I do most of my shopping in November. This year, I'm hoping to pick up a new Mac mini M4 and some monitors, along with some new workout gear. Whether you're looking for the best affordable running shoes or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find all the best Black Friday deals.

My Favorite Deals Now

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $649 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Sling TV: 50% off first month @ Sling

It's not a Black Friday sale per se, but for a limited time Sling TV is knocking 50% off your first month of service. Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $20, $22, or $30, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.

Save 50% Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart This is the sale I wait for every holiday season. Right now, Walmart is taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. You'll also get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals and exclusive access to select discounts.

REI clearance sale: up to 50% off @ REI

From Patagonia to The North Face, REI is knocking up to 50% off major brands during its latest clearance sale. After discount, prices start as low as $7. It's one of the biggest clearance sales I've seen from REI all year.

Alexa device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb.

Samsung gaming monitor sale: deals from $139 @ Samsung

Samsung is responsible for making some of the top gaming monitors we've tested. For a limited time, the manufacturer has multiple gaming monitors on sale from $139. Some deals include freebies, such as a 2TB Samsung SSD.

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $149 (pictured, was $199). This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets, or ice cream.

Gaming PC sale: deals from $799 @ Dell

Some of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed are now on sale during Dell's early Black Friday sale. The sale includes laptops, desktops, and monitors on sale from $799. As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware Aurora R16 (pictured) from $1,199. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, water bottles and more. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $6 @ Adidas

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Columbia Anytime Casual Short (Women’s): was $70 now $14 at Amazon US These Anytime Casual Shorts are a winner for outdoor wear. Featuring Columbia’s Omni-Shade and Omni-Shield technology, these shorts repel moisture and protect your skin from the sun. They’ll keep clean and dry no matter the weather conditions. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left in stock.

The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's): was $200 now $180 at Amazon US Are you in the market for a super-warm down coat at a fabulous price? Look no further. The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket is nothing short of legendary when it comes to winter weather staples. Constructed from a mix of synthetic and natural materials, this chic puffer will keep you warm and dry on even the coldest mornings thanks to 600-fill down and a polyester exterior that's been treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $547 at Amazon US The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $699 at Amazon US TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal ahead of Black Friday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 at Amazon US The Bravia 8 is Sony's newest OLED TV, and while it doesn't pack as bright of a picture as some of the other options on sale right now, it's nevertheless a stunning TV if what you're looking for is an accurate presentation. This OLED's sleek, accommodating design and its sensational picture processing make it a great choice for those shopping for a high-class home theater experience. Its gaming enhancements (including 4K/120Hz support) are limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, so dedicated gamers might want to take a harder look at a discounted OLED from LG or Samsung. For cinephiles and general A/V enthusiasts, however, the Bravia 8 is a stellar option.



Other sizes on sale:

65": was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon US The LG G4 is our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024. It features the second generation of LG's much-lauded Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays. Being a flagship LG TV, the G4 comes with a laundry list of A/V- and gaming-related features, including a full slate of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. It's packed to the brim with useful features, looks jaw-dropping across all content types, and is currently on sale for a lower price than what I was expecting to see on Black Friday. Other sizes on sale:

65": was $3,399 now $2,296 @ Amazon

LG 77" B4 4K OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,696 at Amazon US The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and dropped to around $2,000 a few weeks ago. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

Apple MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon US The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,008 at Amazon US With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,265 at Amazon US This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Mattresses

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was $1,063 now $349 at Nectar Sleep Nectar's flagship memory foam is on sale from $349 (twin). The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.