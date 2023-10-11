Forget Black Friday! These 45+ last-minute Prime Day deals are too good to miss

It feels like it has only just begun, but Amazon’s Big Deal Days event is already entering the home stretch. October Prime Day is scheduled to end today (Wednesday, Oct. 11), and while some deals might stick around longer, plenty of the best sales will vanish once the Prime-exclusive sales event draws to a close.

But you’ve still got time to shop for last-minute Prime Day deals. That’s why the entire Tom’s Guide team is combing through Amazon deals in order to find deals that meet or beat what we expect to see during the approaching Black Friday deals. And the good news is that Amazon is living up to its end of the bargain, but we’re still seeing some of the best deals of this year. Our favorite deals include massive savings on Alexa devices with deals from just $12, and we’re also seeing big money off some of the best fitness gear you can buy including top-rated running shoes and home gym equipment .

We’re not just highlighting any deal down below. All of these recommendations are based on the item’s price history, our rigorous testing and whether we’d spend our own money on these products. As many households continue to feel the squeeze we want to ensure we’re only recommending the very best deals to you, and with decades of experience covering Prime Day events across the TG team we know how to spot the can’t-miss deals from the overhyped discounts.

Let’s dive into our picks of the best last-minute Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. Just don’t forget that many of these deals will be expiring soon, so don’t delay if you spot something you like. And for more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

11 best Prime Day deals now

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a fun and simple smart light that can change colors with a simple tap, or with an Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room or as an accent light.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines. It hit $24 last Black Friday, which makes this its new lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review, we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39, which is a huge 56% off.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool. Note: It hit $41 on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is its second-lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100. Note the 4th-gen model is on sale for $71. It features a wider field of view, person detection, and dual motion zones.

Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale at its lowest price ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $264 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and it comes with Amazon's Basic Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Amazon Kindle Scribe review, we said it's a ideal if you need a Kindle you can scribble on (and it happens to be on sale).

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy is offering a similar sale on smart TVs.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support, and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice. Note that in July Amazon offered the smaller 43-inch version of this TV for $99. This 50-inch screen gets you more bang for your buck and it's 60% off.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's an affordable way to bring 4K resolution into your home.

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. But don't let its low price fool you. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $249 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $369 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the best price ever.

Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy

LG 50" 4K TV: was $449 now $396 @ Amazon

The LG UR900 features LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, which upscales content to 4K and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings. It also features HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and Dolby Digital surround sound.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR10/HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV review we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV you can buy right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Note that a newer C3 model debuted this year, but the differences are minimal and the C3 costs more.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart | $1,399 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to a new lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and a semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours of battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls. In our Amazon Echo Buds review, we said they deliver Alexa integration and great sound on the cheap.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're also smaller and offer better noise cancellation than the original Amazon Echo Buds. In our Alexa Echo Buds 2 review, we gave them the title of the best cheap AirPods Pro alternative.