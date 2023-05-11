Star Wars Jedi Survivor — how to open red chests

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a game that frequently rewards you for taking the time to explore its large open hub levels. And if you stray from the beaten path you’ll no doubt stumble upon several red chests that your BD-1 companion droid is unable to open.

Don’t bother trying to whack these with your lightsaber or attempt to use your force powers to wrench these brightly-colored containers open, as neither will help you obtain the loot within. Instead, you’ll find the answer to opening these red chests down below, but before we can guide you through the process, you will first need to unlock the Electro Dart upgrade, so we'll show you that first.

How to unlock the Electro Dart upgrade in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In order to open red chests, you will need the Electro Dart upgrade for BD-1. This ability cannot be purchased from a vendor nor is it obtained via the skill tree or through optional exploration. Rather, it’s unlocked in Chapter 6 during the main campaign mission that takes you to the Koboh Observatory.

The good news is that obtaining the Electro Dart upgrade is mandatory for completing the mission, so you can’t miss it. When you reach an area called the Fogged Expanse, Cal will need to transverse a crashed Imperial ship to advance further, and it’s here that your trusty robot pal will obtain the upgrade required to shoot electric darts.

With the Electro Dart upgrade now in your possession, you can finally unlock all those red chests you’ve discovered throughout the game up to this point.

How to unlock red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Find a red chest Locate the generator Shoot generator with an Electro Dart Return to the red chest and open it

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Find a red chest (Image: © Electronic Arts) Firstly, you need to locate a red chest. These locked containers are scattered throughout various planets you'll visit in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but one of the first you’ll encounter is just a stone's throw away from the Pyloon's Saloon cantina that operates as your home base.

2. Locate the generator (Image: © Electronic Arts) Follow the circuity that is protruding from the red chest and it will lead you to a small cylinder-shaped generator that is glowing blue. These are sometimes located above or below red chests, and can even be attached to walls and ceilings.

3. Shoot the generator with an Electro Dart (Image: © Electronic Arts) Switch to BD-1’s visor mode (on a controller, press down on the D-pad), and select the electric dart tool. Now, shoot the generator with a dart to overload it. The generator will light up green when you’ve done this successfully.

4. Return to the red chest and open it (Image: © Electronic Arts) Return to the red chest and it should be lit up green to alert you that it can now be opened. Enjoy the loot inside!

That's everything you need to know in order to open red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It should be noted that the mission that unlocks the Electro Dart ability comes more than halfway through the game, so don't waste time trying to open red chests until you're deep into the game. In the early stages, you're not supposed to be able to unlock them.

If you want some more help on your quest with Cal Ketis and his allies, be sure to check out our collection of Star Wars Jedi Survivor beginners tips that will help you wield your lightsaber with confidence. Plus, we've also got guides on how to beat the rancor and how to clean the fish tank. Also here's why we think Jedi Survivor is the best video game sequel in a long time.