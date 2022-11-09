Your Google Pixel 7 has a secret button on the back — here's how to use it

You should learn how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel if you're the new owner of a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro, since it's a very handy shortcut to have.

The Quick Tap feature (which also works on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro) allows you to tap twice on the back of the phone to activate a pre-determined function. It's useful if you'd like a speedy way to access or control an app, if you have mobility issues that make certain gestures tricky to use, or want to make the Pixel easier to use one-handed.

Whatever your motivation, let us guide you through the necessary set-up and demonstrate how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel so you can get going ASAP.

How to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel

To use this feature, you'll need a Google Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a or Pixel 7 series. No special app is needed, beyond the regular Settings app.

1. Open the Settings app, then tap System.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Now select Gestures.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Quick Tap to start actions at the top of the list and toggle Use Quick Tap to on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Now tap one of the functions to choose what you want to enable when you Quick Tap. Your options include being able to take screenshots, play or pause your music or video, show your notifications or open a specified app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Now it's time to test! Tap the back of the Pixel 7 twice (aim for the center vertical line of the phone for the most consistent results) and your chosen function should be activated.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. If you think you're likely to trigger Quick Tap on accident, you can change the tap strength. Go back to the Quick Tap section of the Gestures menu, and toggle Require stronger taps to on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

