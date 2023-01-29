You need to know how to use Midjourney (opens in new tab) if you want to create some of the most exciting AI art possible. As a self-described “independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species,” Midjourney lets users create anything they can imagine, as long as they can express that imagination in words.

You might be a little confused as to how to go about using Midjourney to create those awesome AI generated pieces of art you see — this may be because you need to use Discord instead of a standalone app or webpage. Don't worry though, it's all simple enough to do, and this guide is here to show you how.

Before we get started, make sure you sign up on Midjourney’s website (opens in new tab), then sign into Discord. We’ll talk you through the rest, so get your imagination whirring because if you can picture it and describe it, Midjourney can probably draw it.

Note: Midjourney offers both a paid and free service but you only get 25 free tokens, so use them wisely.

How to use Midjourney

1. Once you’ve joined the Midjourney Discord select a server to join, to start it’s best to select a “Newbie” server (these servers are recommended for casual users as they help users get to grips with the AI generation process).

(Image credit: Discord)

2. Select the chat box at the bottom, and type "/imagine", then click the Imagine command.

(Image credit: Discord)

3. Type in the prompt for the art you wish to create (the more detail the better) and hit enter.

(Image credit: Discord)

4. Wait a few moments for the bot to work and keep an eye on the chat where it will be posted.

(Image credit: Discord)

5. To produce variations or upscale an image, select the buttons below the images — V (and then the number of the photo) for variation and U for upscale.

(Image credit: Discord)

Simple, right? Da Vinci never had it this easy. Make sure to remember, however, that Midjourney is currently only in Beta so don’t expect it to be perfect every single time. Being able to see everyone else’s creations is a great source of inspiration and the Midjourney community even has daily themes to experiment with.

