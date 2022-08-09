This iPhone feature drives me insane — here's how I turned it off

If you're not sure why you'd want to turn off Shake to Undo on iPhone, allow me to congratulate you on being ostensibly steady of hand. I've owned iPhones almost continuously since the iPhone 4 (minus an ill-fated 6-month dalliance with an HTC in 2013) and, despite considering them the best phones around, have been menaced by Shake to Undo the entire time. Clearly, my hands are not as steady as they could be.

If you're not actually sure what Shake to Undo is, well, it's a simple but long-standing iOS feature that allows you to undo typed text by shaking your device. While it's an accessibility feature intended to make it easier for those with reduced motion to delete text, it can be somewhat sensitive. Overly sensitive, even.

For those who don't need the feature but have a habit of moving their device in slightly the wrong manner when bashing out text (e.g. Moi), Shake to Undo results in regular and thoroughly annoying pop ups asking whether you'd like to undo typing. What's more, to add insult to injury, these pops ups even appear if you've just deleted a chunk of text the usual way.

It gets worse: tapping undo in those situations doesn't even do anything. Instead of, as you'd logically assume, putting the deleted text back, it does nothing at all. It drives me bonkers.

Okay, so it's not that big of a deal of course, versus like global warming. However, the fact remains, that for those who don't need it, Shake to Undo is a damned nuisance. So after figuring out how to turn it off, I haven't looked back.

If it's gone on too long for you too, here's how to turn off Shake to Undo on iPhone.

How to turn off Shake to Undo on iPhone

1. Open Settings, then scroll down and tap Accessibility.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap Touch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Shake to Undo toggle to off.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you need to turn Shake to Undo on, the steps are the same, although at step 3 you'll be toggling on.

And there you have it. No more disturbing your literary flow while crafting that angry email to your boss or that drunk 3am ex text. The safety nets are now well and truly gone.

