This little-known iPhone setting automatically edits your photos as you take them

Photographic Styles on iPhone is there to make your images look way better with minimal effort, every time.

Even if you know how to edit photos on an iPhone, you don't necessarily want to. For photographers like myself, who spend long hours using the best photo editing software, the thought of editing iPhone photos can even seem like a bit of a chore. After all, my iPhone pictures are not the ones I upload to Instagram — they're the quick snaps I take of my dogs, the photos of meals with my family; they're not taken to win any awards.

But that doesn't mean I don't want them to look good. Thankfully, your iPhone has you covered with Photographic Styles. This little-known iPhone camera setting effectively applies filters to your pictures in the camera app. You can use it to make your photos more contrast-heavy, more vibrant, and warmer or colder. Essentially, you can set a Photographic Style once and just leave your phone to apply the look you want, every time.

So with that in mind, here's how to set Photographic Styles on iPhone.

A word of caution: if you do edit your iPhone photos regularly, note that you can't undo the edits applied to an image taken using Photographic Styles later on.

How to set Photographic Styles on iPhone

1. Open the Camera app and swipe up when on Photo mode, then tap the 3 squares icon.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Swipe left to scan through Photographic Styles and see what they do to your image.

(Image credit: Future)

3. When you're on a Photographic Style you like, tap the sliders and then use the expanded sliders to vary the tone and warmth of that Photographic Style.

(Image credit: Future)

4. When you're happy, take a photo to use the Photographic Style.

(Image credit: Future)

5. To find out more about what the individual Photographic Styles do, you can also access them via the Settings menu. This method gives you a brief description of their effect, and lets you set a Photographic Style. Open the Settings app and tap Camera, then tap Photographic Styles.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Swipe through the styles to see what each does to an image, then tap Use "Style" to set a style.

(Image credit: Future)

After you've set a Photographic Style, your camera will use that Style until you set it back to Standard — you don't need to add Photographic Styles as a preserved camera setting. Just remember to set the camera back to Standard if you think you're going to edit images later on as these Styles are baked into the image, so to speak — you can't undo or remove their effect, giving you less flexibility in post-production.

