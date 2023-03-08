This iOS 16.4 feature makes beta updates so much easier — here’s how

If you're an iOS public beta user, you'll be glad about the new simplified process Apple is launching for installing iOS and iPadOS beta features. Previously, when it was time to download an iOS public beta, you'd have to first go through a mobile browser to download a beta configuration profile to your device, which you'd then install.

While it wasn't exactly difficult, it was pretty fiddly. Thankfully, as of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, you'll be able to install beta updates from your general updates menu, as you would a normal OS update.

This makes things much easier for public beta testers — whether tech's your livelihood like us here on Tom's Guide, or you're just an iPhone power user interested in experiencing the latest iOS features as soon as they're available.

All you need to do is follow the steps below to see how to enable Beta updates on iPhone.

To receive Beta updates, you'll first have to be enrolled in Apple's Beta Software program. We can show you how to do this in our tutorial on how to download the iOS 16 Public Beta.

The steps below are taken on an iPhone, but they will be the same on an iPad.

1. Go to Settings > General (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app and tap General.

2. Tap Software Update (Image: © Future) When you're on the General menu, tap Software Update.

3. Tap Beta Updates (Image: © Future) From the Software Updates menu, you'll want to tap Beta Updates.

4. Tap the iOS Public Beta (Image: © Future) Now tap iOS [X] Public Beta to set Beta updates to be pushed directly to your iPhone or iPad.

There you have it — you'll now see iOS and iPadOS Beta updates pushed directly to your device, removing the need to download configuration profiles.

