If you live in a bustling household, Alexa may have difficulty differentiating your voice. And by proxy, your commands.

Thankfully there's a solution: You can train your Alexa Echo speaker to learn your voice through guided lessons. Ah, the perks of artificial intelligence.

You'll need to be near your Alexa device and have the Alexa app open to commence training. Make sure you find a quiet space and mute additional devices before starting, too. Now here's how to make your Amazon Alexa home assistant understand your voice, step by step.

How to Make Amazon Alexa Understand Your Voice

Step 1: Open the Amazon Alexa app

Step 2: Tap the thee horizontal lines icon in the top left corner and select 'Settings' from the navigational menu.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Tap 'Alexa Account'

Step 4: Tap 'Recognized Voices'

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Tap 'Your Voice'

Step 6: Select the 'Begin' button on the bottom of the screen to start the voice recognition lesson.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 7: Say "Alexa, learn my voice" within 1-5 feet of your speaker device

Step 8: Follow Alexa's directions to complete the training. You'll be asked to state your name and repeat a series of phrases that begin with Alexa's other wake words.

Now that Alexa knows your voice, the home assistant should be able to cater your inquiries more effectively.

